Impact Wrestling News: Former AEW wrestler Kylie Rae will appear on upcoming live event

She's back in the saddle

Impact Wrestling has announced on their official Twitter account that Kylie Rae will be appearing on their All Glory event on October 19, which will be before their upcoming PPV Bound for Glory. Kylie Rae was recently signed by AEW and appeared at Double or Nothing. But shockingly, AEW President Tony Khan revealed she had asked for her release and it was granted.

Who is Kylie Rae?

Kylie Rae was a popular independent wrestler who has been active for the last few years. She is known to be a fantastic worker inside the ring and has worked for organizations including Rise Wrestling, Reality of Wrestling, Freelance Wrestling and CWA. When she was signed with AEW, it was considered a major "get" for the company.

Why did Kylie Rae quit AEW?

Kylie Rae's only appearance in the company was at AEW Double or Nothing. She was involved in a match with Britt Baker, Awesome Kong and Nyla Rose. Her performance was praised and the match was well received.

Kylie was scheduled to take on Leva Bates at Fyter Fest but pulled out due to a medical issue. Khan then revealed during the media scrum after All Out that Rae was no longer with the company. It was a bit jarring to wrestling fans, as it looked she was going to be given a push.

Has Impact Wrestling signed Kylie Rae?

There is no confirmation that this is the case. As noted above, Kylie will only be appearing for this event. It's unclear whether this is a tryout or her testing the waters of Impact before she signs on with them. Her opponent for the event has not been announced either.

Will Kylie Rae reveal why she left AEW?

Considering that Tony Khan didn't reveal why she left the promotion, it's probably safe to say that she won't either. Both parties seemed to have mutually split on good terms and it's doubtful that Rae would want to upset that balance. It'll be interesting how things move forward from here.

