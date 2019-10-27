Impact Wrestling News: Sami Callihan reveals the reason behind his Elvira tattoo, talks about fighting horror movie characters

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 37 // 27 Oct 2019, 01:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sami Callihan

Impact Wrestling's Sami Callihan recently caught up with AXS TV to talk about horror movies and how the Superstar utilized them to shape his in-ring personality. The No. 1 contender for the Impact World Championship, Callihan also commented on the horror movie characters that he doesn't wish to face inside the ring and the reason behind his tattoo, among other topics.

Before we head to that part, check out Sami Callihan discussing his Impact Wrestling tenure, feud with Tessa Blanchard and a lot more.

Favorite horror movies

In this Halloween-special interview with AXS TV, Callihan shared his top five favorite horror movies of all time.

"Top 5 Horror Movies in no particular order: A Nightmare On Elm Street, the original Halloween, House Of 1,000 Corpses, Trick ‘R Treat, and I have to say the original IT. I absolutely love the original IT. The new one was good, but it wasn’t what the old one was to me with Tim Curry. He’s one of the best character actors of all time. Anything you put him in is a win in my book," Callihan said.

A big Slasher fan, he also revealed his love for the Found Footage Horror movie sub-genre.

"I think they’re completely entertaining, completely different. It’s more realistic to me. I love the REC movies and the VHS movies. All Found Footage Horror movies are my favorites, even though I don’t think Blair Witch Project was that great," he added.

Effects on his gimmick

In case you haven't noticed, Callihan has a tattoo of Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. The Draw brought up how Elvira used to be one of his parents' favorite horror films, which made him want to commemorate it with a tattoo.

"My family were big Elvira fans, from as young as I can remember. She was one of my parents’ favorites. That’s one of the reasons I have it tattooed on my arm. She’s one of the rare ones I haven’t met yet," Callihan said.

Advertisement

Lastly, Callihan gave his comments on the character of Michael Myers and how he was terrified of him in his childhood days. The Draw, who is seemingly afraid of nobody today, revealed that he would never square off with someone like Myers - and maybe team up with him instead.

"Michael Myers. He was another one that kind of scared me when I was younger. He’s an unstoppable killing force. He gets one vision of you and he obsesses until he either kills you or you kill him. He’s a hard one to take down. Michael Myers doesn’t really have a weakness at the end of the day. If I’m picking a tag-team partner, as far as Horror goes, I’m 100% going with Michael Myers," he said.

Callihan also praised oVe member Madman Fulton and compared his menacing persona with that of Myers.

"I already pretty much tag with Michael Myers in fellow oVe member Madman Fulton. But to actually have the real Michael… that might be another level of craziness," Callihan added.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!