Impact Wrestling News: Scarlett Bordeaux and "internet tough guys" called out by wrestler, gets epic response

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
126   //    28 Apr 2019, 04:42 IST

.

Scarlett Bordeaux is one of the top stars in Impact Wrestling today
Scarlett Bordeaux is one of the top stars in Impact Wrestling today

What's the story?

Impact Wrestling star Rohit Raju has taken to social media so as to call out "The Smoke Show" Scarlett Bordeaux.

Apparently, the general consensus in the professional wrestling industry is that Raju and the Desi Hit Squad are likely to continue their rivalry with Bordeaux and Fallah Bahh-- with Raju taking it up a notch by asserting his displeasure regarding Bordeaux being handed opportunities by Impact Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Scarlett Bordeaux -- whose real name is Elizabeth Chihaia -- made her professional wrestling debut at a CSW Southside Showdown event back in April of 2012.

Since then, Bordeaux has performed for several professional wrestling promotions the world over -- including WWE, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, ROH, Chikara, CZW, etc.

Bordeaux now primarily performs for Impact Wrestling, and is currently regarded by many as one of the most important on-screen characters in the company.

The heart of the matter

Over the past several days, Scarlett Bordeaux and her ally Fallah Bahh have been involved in a feud against the Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju & Raj Singh), with the DHS being led by veteran pro wrestler Gama Singh.

On that note, Impact Wrestling recently announced that the Impact Rebellion PPV will feature a live edition of The Smoke Show -- a talk show segment that's hosted by Scarlett Bordeaux.

Rohit Raju addressed the aforementioned announcement, and put forth a series of tweets, basically asserting that he isn't pleased with Bordeaux being handed opportunities by Impact Wrestling. One of his tweets against Bordeaux, read as follows --

“My second year @IMPACTWRESTLING and I haven't been on one major PPV, no t-shirts, and ZERO love for the DHS. Yet here we are GIVING @Lady_Scarlett13 a spot on the PPV to do that hot garbage Smoke Show. Truly "well deserved". YOU DON'T BELONG IN THE RING! What a joke!!”

Furthermore, not one to take things lying down, Bordeaux fired back with a meme -- insinuating that Raju is simply "salty" over her being accorded great opportunities in Impact Wrestling. Fans can check out their social media exchanges below --

What's next?

The Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV is set to take place at The Rebel Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on April 28th, 2019.

Also Read: WWE/AEW News: Former WWE Superstar comments on CM Punk potentially joining AEW

What are your thoughts on Rohit Raju's statements against Scarlett Bordeaux? Sound off!

Tags:
Impact Wrestling Scarlett Bordeaux Rohit Raju
