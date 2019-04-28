WWE/AEW News: Former WWE Superstar comments on CM Punk potentially joining AEW

Former WWE Champion CM Punk could be a huge star in AEW

What's the story?

In an interview with Express, former WWE Superstar and current AEW (All Elite Wrestling) performer Chris Jericho opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Jericho weighed in with his two cents on fellow former WWE Superstar CM Punk potentially joining AEW.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since the year 1990, and has performed for several notable promotions such as WCW, WWE and NJPW over the course of his long and storied career.

On the other hand, CM Punk performed in the sport of pro wrestling from 1999 until his retirement in 2014 -- with the most significant contributions of his career coming in ROH and the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Chris Jericho asserted that most matchups that are being advertised for AEW's first show -- Double or Nothing -- didn't really need any build-up; since the promotion intends to start off by going all in right away.

Additionally, Jericho continued that their aim is to show the fans how different AEW is from other professional wrestling organizations -- adding that the fans are going to see right off the bat, as to what kind of show AEW is going to run.

Furthermore, with regard to CM Punk potentially signing with AEW; Jericho stated --

"It's a pretty obvious answer...I don't know if he wants to wrestle, but if he decides to, I think AEW would be the perfect place for him."

What's next?

Although CM Punk is rumored to have recently partaken in a professional wrestling matchup at an indie event, albeit while masked; the former WWE Champion hasn't officially confirmed his intentions of returning to the sport as of yet.

What are your thoughts on Chris Jericho's statements regarding CM Punk? Sound off!