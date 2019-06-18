Impact Wrestling News: Scarlett Bordeaux reacts to her release from Impact

Scarlett Bordeaux's officially a free agent

What's the story?

Earlier today, Impact Wrestling confirmed the release of Scarlett Bordeaux, with the Smoke Show reportedly requesting to be let out of her contract early.

Bordeaux has now responded to the release, claiming that she's excited to be a free agent for a while.

In case you didn't know...

Scarlett Bordeaux became one of the hottest names in wrestling before she'd even debuted in Impact Wrestling. Impact teased the star's debut with raunchy videos before the live crowd got to see the Smoke Show in person.

Bordeaux caused controversy, with claims that she was taking women's wrestling backwards by sexualizing it again - but The Perfect 10 became the name on everyone's lips, and she definitely won over many sceptics after a string of impressive in-ring performances.

Bordeaux, though, has also previously appeared in WWE, and she's also been a successful singer and model, so for more things you didn't know about Scarlett Bordeaux, check out our comprehensive list.

The heart of the matter

Just a matter of hours ago, Impact Wrestling confirmed the release of Scarlett Bordeaux, wishing her well in her future endeavours while confirming she would no longer have any commitments to the company.

IMPACT Wrestling confirms that it has released Scarlett Bordeaux from her commitments to IMPACT. We wish her every success in her future endeavours. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 18, 2019

With the internet whipped into a frenzy as to where Bordeaux may end up, the Smoke Show took to Twitter to respond to the release, stating that she couldn't be more excited to be a free agent for a while, seemingly quelling any rumours about a move to AEW or WWE, at least for now.

I couldn’t be more excited to just be a free agent for a while. With that being said, promoters I’m looking to fill July 6th and July 19th! BookScarlettBordeaux@yahoo.com#Independent #Smokeshow #StillMakingWrestlingSexyAgain https://t.co/owUZskKWro — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) June 18, 2019

What's next?

Well, who knows?! All eyes will be on Scarlett's schedule with rumours rife of a move to AEW. Only time will tell where the Smoke Show ends up!

Do you think Scarlett Bordeaux would be a good addition to AEW or WWE? Let us know in the comments.