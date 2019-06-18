×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Impact Wrestling News: Scarlett Bordeaux reacts to her release from Impact

Gary Cassidy
OFFICIAL
News
84   //    18 Jun 2019, 23:06 IST

Scarlett Bordeaux's officially a free agent
Scarlett Bordeaux's officially a free agent

What's the story?

Earlier today, Impact Wrestling confirmed the release of Scarlett Bordeaux, with the Smoke Show reportedly requesting to be let out of her contract early.

Bordeaux has now responded to the release, claiming that she's excited to be a free agent for a while.

In case you didn't know...

Scarlett Bordeaux became one of the hottest names in wrestling before she'd even debuted in Impact Wrestling. Impact teased the star's debut with raunchy videos before the live crowd got to see the Smoke Show in person.

Bordeaux caused controversy, with claims that she was taking women's wrestling backwards by sexualizing it again - but The Perfect 10 became the name on everyone's lips, and she definitely won over many sceptics after a string of impressive in-ring performances.

Bordeaux, though, has also previously appeared in WWE, and she's also been a successful singer and model, so for more things you didn't know about Scarlett Bordeaux, check out our comprehensive list.

The heart of the matter

Just a matter of hours ago, Impact Wrestling confirmed the release of Scarlett Bordeaux, wishing her well in her future endeavours while confirming she would no longer have any commitments to the company.

With the internet whipped into a frenzy as to where Bordeaux may end up, the Smoke Show took to Twitter to respond to the release, stating that she couldn't be more excited to be a free agent for a while, seemingly quelling any rumours about a move to AEW or WWE, at least for now.

Advertisement

What's next?

Well, who knows?! All eyes will be on Scarlett's schedule with rumours rife of a move to AEW. Only time will tell where the Smoke Show ends up!

Do you think Scarlett Bordeaux would be a good addition to AEW or WWE? Let us know in the comments.

Tags:
Impact Wrestling Scarlett Bordeaux
Advertisement
Impact News: Scarlett Bordeaux released by Impact Wrestling
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Scarlett Bordeaux unfollows Impact Wrestling on social media
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Scarlett Bordeaux and "internet tough guys" called out by wrestler, gets epic response
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Rumors: Female Impact Wrestling star reportedly has asked to be released  
RELATED STORY
6 Impact Wrestling Wrestlers WWE Should Hire
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- New persona, Male star challenges Tessa Blanchard
RELATED STORY
Best of Impact Wrestling 'Against All Odds'- Big debut, return from retirement
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Scarlett Bordeaux will sign with AEW 
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Against All Odds results, video highlights, and analysis - 29 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Exclusive: Taya Valkyrie reveals how she's different from most other heels & more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us