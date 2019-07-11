Impact Wrestling News: Slammiversary to air for free on The Fight Network UK

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 27 // 11 Jul 2019, 20:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Slammiversary will air for free in the UK

What’s the story?

Last Sunday, on July 7th, Impact Wrestling hosted undoubtedly one of the wrestling events of 2019 as Slammiversary XVII emanated from Dallas, Texas - and now viewers in the UK and Ireland will be able to catch up on the historic event for free this weekend if they missed it!

The Fight Network UK will be broadcasting the event this coming Saturday, July 13th, at 9pm completely free of charge.

In case you didn’t know…

Slammiversary XVII saw the first ever intergender main event in Impact Wrestling history as Tessa Blanchard took on Sami Callihan.

The Impact World Championship was on the line as Brian Cage took on former JPW star Michael Elgin, TJP was in action, Moose took on the legendary Rob Van Dam, there was a Monster's Ball for the Knockouts Championship, Johnny Impact took on Rich Swann for the X Division Championship, and Killer Kross took on Eddie Edwards in a First Blood Match.

For the impatient ones who just want spoilers, the complete Slammiversary XVII results are here - but we'd highly recommend checking out the pay-per-view!

.@TherealRVD takes you through the highs and lows of his career in @fightnet's Retrospective: Rob Van Dam - Part 1



FULL DOC: https://t.co/jFTgIgzlJB pic.twitter.com/pKoNtmWwh5 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 11, 2019

The heart of the matter

Viewers in the UK and Ireland can watch Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary XVII for free this Saturday, July 13th, at 9pm exclusively on The Fight Network UK.

The Fight Network UK is available on Sky channel 192, on Freesat channel 161, and via the TVPlayer website and app.

What’s next?

Well, for non-UK viewers who have already watched Slammiversary, you can see the aftermath of the historic event this Friday. What will happen next? Only time will tell.

Advertisement

THIS FRIDAY at 10p.m. ET on @PursuitChannel & @Twitch:



Experience the aftermath of a historic night at Slammiversary XVII! @HoganKnowsBest3 vs @JordynneGrace vs @MadisonRayne in a Knockouts Triple Threat Match!



PLUS MORE! #IMPACT pic.twitter.com/MJSTkoSxWw — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 11, 2019

Did you catch Slammiversary XVII? If so, what did you think? If not, will you be watching this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.