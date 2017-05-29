Impact Wrestling News: Spike UK accidentally airs a rerun of Impact instead of new episode

The Spike Network in the UK ran into some major problems this week with Impact Wrestling's broadcast.

Impact Wrestling fans in the UK were disappointed this week

What’s the story?

The Spike Network in the United Kingdom faced some major issues this past Friday night with Impact Wrestling. Instead of running a new episode, the network reran the prior week's show in the time slot. The new episode featured the Impact Wrestling return of Scott Steiner and a no.1 contenders match.

In case you didn’t know...

Back in March, Anthem had announced that Impact Wrestling would be televised exclusively on Spike UK. The deal sees Spike UK air episodes of Impact Wrestling on Fridays in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

The deal helps Impact to cater to their audience in the United Kingdom just hours after they broadcast their show in the United States.

The heart of the matter

The Spike TV network in the UK reran last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling rather than the new episode. After realising the mistake, Spike released an apology to the Impact Wrestling fans and noted that they are investigating the issue.

They have also announced a double header on the upcoming Friday, where they are planning to air this week’s un-aired episode of Impact Wrestling along with the new episode in the normal time slot.

You can see the tweets from Spike below.

We are investigating what went wrong with Friday's Impact to ensure that this does not happen again. 1/2 — SpikeTVUK (@SpikeTVUK) May 28, 2017

We apologise for any disappointment this will have caused Impact fans. 2/2 — SpikeTVUK (@SpikeTVUK) May 28, 2017

Apologies to #impactwrestling fans for Friday's scheduling error. We will be playing the episode this Friday (02/06/17) 1/2 — SpikeTVUK (@SpikeTVUK) May 28, 2017

And the brand new episode. Friday night double-bill of #impactwrestling from 9pm 02/06/17 2/2 — SpikeTVUK (@SpikeTVUK) May 28, 2017

What’s next?

Spike covering up for its mistake by delivering a double header deserves appreciation. Despite this being a major issue, the relationship between Spike and Impact is unlikely to be affected as Spike will be a crucial part of Impact’s plan to capture the UK market. However, things could go out of hand if such situations repeat.

Author’s take

It’s surprising to see a big network like Spike committing such a mistake. It is likely to be a communication problem between Spike officials and Impact Wrestling.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com