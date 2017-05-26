Impact Wrestling Results (5/25/17): New number one contender decided and former champion returns

Magnus vs. EC3 vs. Storm, mixed tag team action and more on Impact Wrestling.

by Harald Math Analysis 26 May 2017, 16:25 IST

Three former champions did battle to decide a new number one contender

The Impact Wrestling revolution continued with more returns and shocking developments this week. The show was headlined by a triple threat match to determine a new number one contender to Bobby Lashley’s championship, as three former TNA Champions vied for that coveted spot.

Elsewhere the finals of the GFW Tag Team Championship tournament were decided, and a former multi-time champion made his return to the company. The full results of the show can be found here.

The show opened with a video recap of last week’s show before Bruce Prichard made his way to the ring with Tyrus. Prichard called Impact Wrestling Champion Lashley out to the ring before the champ addressed the audience and ran down the three men involved in the number one contender’s match.

EC3, Magnus and James Storm predictably made their way out to state their case, which led to Prichard making the main event a No Disqualification match.

This was followed by a backstage interview featuring EC3.

#1 Kongo Kong & KM (w/Laurel Van Ness & Sienna) vs. Mahabali Shera & Braxton Sutter (w/Allie)

Kongo Kong’s path of destruction continued in the opening match of the evening, but Shera and Sutter were able to hold their own in this tag team bout. KM & Kong eventually picked up the win, when KM pinned Shera with the help of a handful of tights.

Result: Kongo Kong & KM defeated Mahabali Shera & Braxton Sutter

Both teams brawled to the back after the match, leaving Allie alone with Van Ness and Sienna. This led to Knockouts Champion Rosemary making her way to ringside, and just as it seemed the champ was going to join in the beatdown, she shockingly sided with Allie, spewing the green mist at the dastardly duo.

Rosemary and Allie started each other down to end the segment.

#2 GFW Tag Team Title Tournament Semi-Finals: The Veterans of War (Mayweather & Wilcox) vs. Fallah Bahh & Mario Bokara

Current Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions LAX awaited the winners of this match, who were the proud American duo of Mayweather and Wilcox. This tag team match tried to hide the weaknesses of the four men but didn’t quite succeed.

VOW picked up the win after hitting the Mother of All Bombs, and they advanced to face LAX in the tournament final.

Result: The Veterans of War defeated Fallah Bahh & Mario Bokara

Josh Matthews made his way to the ring next to discuss his upcoming tag team match against Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park. Josh attempted to apologise to all he has wronged during this promo segment, but nobody was buying it.

Borash and Park eventually confronted Matthews, which led to the heel snapping and berating his Slammiversary opponents. This led to an impromptu match between Park and Matthews, a match that was interrupted immediately when Matthews’ Slammiversary partner was revealed.

Matthews will be partnered by none other than ‘Big Poppa Pump’, Scott Steiner. Borash and Park sold Steiner’s return as the second coming despite the total indifference of the crowd, and the segment ended with Steiner putting Park in the Steiner Recliner.

Eli Drake was interviewed backstage by McKenzie Mitchell, but before Drake could explain his attacks on Moose, the Grand Champion came out to attack Drake. Moose was held back by officials as Drake challenged him to a title match next week, a challenge that Moose accepted.

The two brawled briefly before Chris Adonis showed up and attacked Moose from behind, putting the champion in a desperate 2-on-1 disadvantage ahead of next week’s championship match.

#3 Mixed Tag Team Match: Eddie & Alisha Edwards vs. Davey Richards & Angelina Love

The inter-relationship issues of the former Wolves continued next, as the Edwards and Richards/Love families collided in mixed tag team action. This match started off hot as Edwards and Alisha attacked Davey and Angelina, but the heels were soon in control thanks to some expertly timed eye-raking and shots from behind.

The crowd were more into this match than anything else on the show up to this point.

The cockiness of Davey and Angelina eventually got the better of them, allowing Alisha to roll up Love for the 1-2-3.

Result: Eddie & Alisa Edwards defeated Davey Richards & Angelina Love

The heels got their heat back by attacking Mr & Mrs. Edwards after the match. Davey eventually handcuffed Eddie to the ropes and forced him to watch as Angelina put Alisha through a table. This feud continues to heat up.

Rockstar Spud was up next, giving a pre-taped interview from a hospital bed where the Brit promised to get revenge on the man who put him in hospital, Swoggle. Spud’s mother got involved in the promo, adding a little bit more comedy to this already ridiculous story.

It is incredible to think that just a few short years ago Spud was involved in TNA’s only feud of interest with EC3.

#4 Number One Contender’s Match: EC3 vs. James Storm vs. Magnus

The main event of the evening saw three former TNA Champions do battle to decide who would be next to face current Impact Wrestling Champion, Bobby Lashley. The match was a one-fall bout, and the babyface Storm was immediately fighting from underneath against his two heel opponents.

The Cowboy had the upper hand, to begin with, but was eventually hit with a suplex on the ramp as the show went to commercial.

The action resumed with all three men inside the ring, although now they all had chairs for whatever reason. The heels continued to work together to beat down Storm, but the inevitable miscommunication came and Magnus and Carter began battling each other.

Finishers were kicked out of towards the match, and Storm looked like he was about to pull out an unlikely victory when he hit Magnus with the Last Call superkick.

It wasn’t to be, however, as EC3 threw the Cowboy out of the ring and stole the pin. EC3 is your new number one contender.

Result: EC3 defeated Magnus & James Storm

The show ended with EC3 celebrating his victory ahead of his title shot at Slammiversary 2017.