Impact Wrestling News: WWE legend signs contract to return to Impact Wrestling

RVD is on his way back to Impact!

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion and Impact Wrestling Champion Rob Van Dam has signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling which will see him on television regularly going forward, as per PWInsider.com.

In case you didn't know...

Rob Van Dam returned to WWE in 2013 on a contract that saw the ECW legend appear on a limited schedule before the parties mutually parted ways one year later.

Van Dam has since revealed that a 2016 concussion prevented him from wrestling for WWE, making a return highly unlikely - although he's always said there is a possibility of a return depending on the terms.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider.com are today reporting that, following a Sporting News report, they've confirmed that former WWE, ECW and Impact Wrestling Champion Rob Van Dam has signed a new deal with the latter ahead of his return tomorrow at United We Stand.

48-year-old RVD will be at all Impact Wrestling TV tapings and PPVs going forward, starting with April 29th in Toronto, Ontario. The only exception to this is the Rebellion PPV the night before due to a prior commitment.

RVD teams with Sabu at United We Stand

What's next?

Van Dam returns to Impact Wrestling tomorrow to wrestle current Impact Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix at United We Stand. RVD's partner is the legendary Sabu.

United We Stand emanates from Rahway, NJ and also features Sami Callihan vs Jimmy Havoc in a Monster's Ball Match, Tessa Blanchard vs Joey Ryan, Johnny Impact vs Jake Crist vs Dante Fox vs Pat Buck vs Koto Brazil vs Jack Evans in an Ultimate X match and Brian Cage, Moose and Eddie Edwards vs Drago, Saga, Aerostar and Cuerno among others.

What do you think about Rob Van Dam signing with Impact? Let us know in the comments.

