×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Impact Wrestling News: WWE legend signs contract to return to Impact Wrestling

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
3.07K   //    03 Apr 2019, 23:14 IST

RVD is on his way back to Impact!
RVD is on his way back to Impact!

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion and Impact Wrestling Champion Rob Van Dam has signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling which will see him on television regularly going forward, as per PWInsider.com.

In case you didn't know...

Rob Van Dam returned to WWE in 2013 on a contract that saw the ECW legend appear on a limited schedule before the parties mutually parted ways one year later.

Van Dam has since revealed that a 2016 concussion prevented him from wrestling for WWE, making a return highly unlikely - although he's always said there is a possibility of a return depending on the terms.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider.com are today reporting that, following a Sporting News report, they've confirmed that former WWE, ECW and Impact Wrestling Champion Rob Van Dam has signed a new deal with the latter ahead of his return tomorrow at United We Stand.

48-year-old RVD will be at all Impact Wrestling TV tapings and PPVs going forward, starting with April 29th in Toronto, Ontario. The only exception to this is the Rebellion PPV the night before due to a prior commitment.

RVD teams with Sabu at United We Stand
RVD teams with Sabu at United We Stand

What's next?

Van Dam returns to Impact Wrestling tomorrow to wrestle current Impact Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix at United We Stand. RVD's partner is the legendary Sabu.

United We Stand emanates from Rahway, NJ and also features Sami Callihan vs Jimmy Havoc in a Monster's Ball Match, Tessa Blanchard vs Joey Ryan, Johnny Impact vs Jake Crist vs Dante Fox vs Pat Buck vs Koto Brazil vs Jack Evans in an Ultimate X match and Brian Cage, Moose and Eddie Edwards vs Drago, Saga, Aerostar and Cuerno among others.

What do you think about Rob Van Dam signing with Impact? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Impact Wrestling Rob Van Dam
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
WWE/Impact News: Sonjay Dutt Departs Impact Wrestling, rumored to join WWE
RELATED STORY
6 Impact Wrestling Wrestlers WWE Should Hire
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Former X-Division Champion DJZ Leaves Company
RELATED STORY
Best of Impact Wrestling 'Against All Odds'- Big debut, return from retirement
RELATED STORY
10 Impact Wrestling decisions that they still regret
RELATED STORY
4 ways Impact Wrestling has surpassed the WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer makes his WWE debut backstage
RELATED STORY
WWE/Impact Wrestling News: Killer Kross confirms that WWE had interest in him after his debut
RELATED STORY
WWE/Indie News: Tye Dillinger set to face Impact Wrestling star in his first match back
RELATED STORY
5 WWE gimmicks that Impact Wrestling (TNA) copied
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us