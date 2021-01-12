IMPACT Wrestling posts interesting tweet after Alexa Bliss-Randy Orton segment on RAW

MPACT Wrestling had an amusing reaction to WWE RAW's ending between Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton.

The ending to tonight's WWE RAW saw Alexa Bliss interfering in the Triple H vs. Randy Orton outing and doing the unthinkable.

Earlier in the night, WWE announced a big match between Triple H and Randy Orton to close out RAW, after The Game accepted Orton's challenge.

In the match's final moments, Alexa Bliss came out as fans gasped over what would happen next. Bliss shot a big fireball on Orton's face, leaving him screaming in agony to end the show.

Wrestling Twitter immediately blew up with fans posting their reactions to the bizarre ending to RAW.

IMPACT Wrestling had an interesting reaction to the same as well, in their latest tweet. After Alexa Bliss attacked Orton, IMPACT Wrestling's official Twitter handle posted a clip from their archives.

They asked fans their favorite fire-related moments in IMPACT history. Check out the tweet below:

What are your favorite fire related moments in IMPACT history? pic.twitter.com/Rrzj0b2ELn — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 12, 2021

Fans came in droves to praise IMPACT for the witty tweet

IMPACT Wrestling is receiving major praise from fans for the tweet, with many of them lauding the company for not shying away from taking advantage of the current situation.

The disturbing segment that ended RAW tonight is bound to catch many eyeballs and make people talk about it for days to come. IMPACT was wise enough to put up a tweet highlighting a similar incident from its history.

The tweet IMPACT put up features James Storm and Jeff Hardy, with the former shooting a fireball right at Hardy's face, leaving him in a state of unconsciousness.

The incident is quite similar to what happened between Orton and Bliss on RAW. As expected, the post is garnering good coverage on Twitter.

IMPACT Wrestling's history is chock-full of memorable moments, and it didn't take them long to pick one out of the bunch, in light of the current scenario.

What are your thoughts on IMPACT's tweet following Monday Night RAW's events? Sound off in the comments.