Impact Wrestling Results (6/22/2017): Knockouts Tag Team action, Alberto El Patron, Lashley, EC3, James Storm, more

Here are the complete results for Impact Wrestling's June 22nd episode that was taped in Mumbai, India.

Alberto El Patron closed out the show, celebrating with the Indian fans

Impact Wrestling’s June 22nd episode featured the fallout of Sonjay Dutt’s historic X-Division title win, besides also hosting a Knockouts Tag Team matchup. Additionally, the show was headlined by a Tag Team match with EC3 and Lashley teaming up to compete against James Storm and Alberto El Patron.

The show started with a video package that highlighted the X-Division Championship match which saw Sonjay Dutt defeat Low Ki for the title last week. Dutt’s post-fight celebration and speech were featured in the video, as were motivational phrases of believing in yourself and following your dreams.

The segment was followed by Sienna instructing Laurel Van Ness backstage, telling the latter to focus on their upcoming match. Sienna emphasised that Rosemary is no one’s friend and that the latter won’t help Allie in their Knockouts Tag Team match later in the evening, besides also stating that Van Ness will finally have her chance to exact revenge upon Allie.

Furthermore, the announcers for the episode - Jeremy Borash and Josh Matthews - got the show rolling, and cued to the special Indian ring announcer Siddharth Kannan.

#1 Sony SIX-Way Elimination Match: Trevor Lee, vs Eddie Edwards vs Davey Richards vs Matt Sydal vs Braxton Sutter vs Suicide

Tonight is the first ever @SonySIX Way X Division Elimination Match! Don't miss it!! Read more: https://t.co/r3EGkFZ2MX pic.twitter.com/eRKvhh3yXm — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2017

The announcers alluded to the fact that the winner of this matchup will be primed to get a shot at new X-Division Champion, Sonjay Dutt. Former ‘Wolves’ brethren Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards brawled with one another at the start.

This was followed by Richards meeting Sutter in the ring, only to be thrown by the latter to the outside. Richards was then attacked by Edwards, once again outside the ring. Meanwhile, Matt Sydal and Suicide went toe-to-toe with each other for a while, after which the latter knocked Sydal out of the ring, and then executed a huge dive on his rivals outside the ring.

Sutter and Suicide exchanged moves inside the ring, after which Trevor Lee blindsided Sutter with a forearm strike. Lee then proceeded to eliminate Sutter by scoring the pinfall, albeit with a bit of assistance by holding Sutter’s tights. Furthermore, Lee and Richards attacked Suicide inside the ring, after which Edwards came back into the fray, and took out Lee and Richards.

Edwards then missed a charge and rammed right into the ringpost. Suicide got back in the mix of things once again and tried to fend off Lee and Richards. However, Lee hit a Double Foot Stomp on Suicide and eliminated him from the matchup.

After a few more back and forth exchanges, Edwards attempted a suicide dive on Richards, only to be countered by a huge chairshot mid-air. This resulted in Richards getting DQ’d from the matchup, following which he tried to continue using the chair to debilitate Edwards.

Richards proceeded to set up the steel chair in order to attack Edwards, but it was Edwards who actually ended up slamming Richards on the steel chair, which in turn led to both former ‘Wolves’ brothers getting disqualified from the match.

The match then devolved into Matt Sydal and Trevor Lee going toe-to-toe, with Sydal tagging Lee with a huge kick, following which Sydal hit Lee with the Shooting Star Press and won the match by eliminating Lee.

Result: Matt Sydal def. Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, Trevor Lee, Braxton Sutter and Suicide

The match was followed by a presentation segment wherein Bruce Prichard, Scott D’Amore and Sony SIX Pictures CFO Nitin Nadkarni present the Sony SIX trophy to Matt Sydal.

The segment was followed by Jeremy Borash and Josh Matthews who engaged in their routine verbal ribbing, with the latter trying to get JB fired before their upcoming match at Slammiversary XV. Nevertheless, JB presented a video package that saw Rockstar Spud try to get revenge on Swoggle in the streets of Mumbai.

The segment also saw a small Indian person break up the tussle between the Impact stars.

This was then followed by Allie panicking backstage and worrying about the fact that her Tag Team partner, Rosemary wasn’t anywhere to be seen, with their match about to start very soon.

The focus then shifted to Jeremy Borash and Joseph Parks, who prepped for their upcoming match against Josh Matthews and Scott Steiner at Slammiversary XV next month.