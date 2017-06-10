Impact Wrestling India Results (6/9/17): Two mystery title matches headline the show

Will Lashley and El Patron be going into Slammiversary with their respective championships?

Will Alberto be heading into Slammiversary as GFW Champion?

The latest episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop! was taped in beautiful Mumbai, India! This week, we saw an X-Division Championship match between Low-Ki, Rosemary defend her Knockouts title, and Alberto Del Patron defending his GFW title against Chris Adonis. Let’s start at the beginning...

The show opens with Bruce Pritchard confronting feuding announcers Josh Matthews and Jeremy Borash and informing them that if the two of them get into a fight with each other before Slammiversary, they’ll be fired immediately.

GFW Champion Alberto Del Patron addresses the crowd in Mumbai

Alberto heads to the ring to declare his intention to win the Impact World Heavyweight Championship. Needless to say, current champ Bobby Lashley didn’t take to kindly to this and stormed the ring himself. After some back and forth between the two, Bruce Pritchard comes out and informs the two that both men will be defending their individual titles against mystery opponents tonight.

Then, after the break, we get this...

X-Division Championship Match: Low-Ki (C) vs Caleb Konley

This turned out to be a pretty brutal match between the two – at one point, Low-Ki is busted open after landing face first into one of the ring ropes. Eventually, Low-Ki is able to land the Warrior’s Way on Konley for the victory, but not before both men put on one hell of a match.



Low-Ki defeats Konley to retain.

Following the match, Sonjay Dutt approaches the ring – microphone in hand and eyepatch on face – and confronts the suit-clad X-Division champ. Dutt reminds him that Low-Ki is responsible for said eyepatch and then he’s due a title shot. Low-Ki shakes Dutt’s hand and agrees to the match on next week’s episode.

Segment: Swoggle and Rockstar Spud

The feud between Swoggle and Spud continues as the former Hornswoggle reacts to Spud’s attack on him last week. Here’s the video:

Davey Richards vs Vikas Kumar

Richards doesn’t appear to be in a good mood – most likely since Bruce Pritchard told Davey’s wife to stay home this week. While Richards puts up a ton of offense early on, Kumar is able to make a comeback. However, a missed moonsault and a kick to the head by Richards, and Kumar ends up tapping to an ankle submission.

Richards defeats Kumar

Kumar’s night is about to get a lot worse, however, as Ethan Carter heads down to the ring with a strap. The former World Champion lays into Kumar with the strap repeatedly. Timely intervention by James Storm, however, causes Carter to beat feet and race out of the ring.