IMPACT Wrestling Results: Rich Swann confronted by old rival; Chaotic finish to main event

We're a few short days away from IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion, folks. Welcome to the go-home episode of IMPACT Wrestling. We saw a bit more build for every championship match tonight, along with the grudge match between Sami Callihan and Trey Miguel.

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann called out Kenny Omega tonight but was greeted by a former rival. Jordynne Grace's partner for Rebellion, a second-generation talent, was revealed. All that, plus the main event between Eddie Edwards and the World Class Maniac, Eric Young. This would be their first singles match since fighting over the IMPACT Wrestling World Title in the summer of 2020.

We kicked things off with The Good Brothers, who looked to send a message to FinJuice ahead of their title bout at Rebellion.

Decay w/Rosemary vs The Good Brothers on IMPACT Wrestling

Crazzy Steve kicked it off with Karl Anderson. The Machine Gun, surprisingly, had trouble with the IMPACT Wrestling veteran and was dragged to Decay's corner where Black Taurus came into play.

The beast of Decay hit a nasty snap powerslam on Anderson, but things turned around when Doc Gallows entered the fray. The Big LG had the height and weight advantage and hammered Taurus with big punches before letting Anderson take over.

The former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions dominated for a large chunk of the match, leaving Taurus reaching for the tag. Eventually, Steve tagged in, and the crazy clown of IMPACT Wrestling came in like a house on fire. A sliding flatliner transitioned into a crossface, but it was broken up by Gallows.

Steve dove into Gallows but was caught by the big man. With Anderson, he was able to transition into the Magic Killer.

Advertisement

Results: The Good Brothers defeated Decay via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B

After the match, The Good Brothers spoke to the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions. Karl Anderson said that 2020 was a bad year for many, but it was also the best year that The Good Brothers ever had.

It's true that they got cocky, but thanks to FinJuice, their eyes are back on the prize and it was time to finally regain the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championships. At Rebellion, it'll be a Magic Killer, a 1-2-3, and a Too Sweet.

1 / 6 NEXT