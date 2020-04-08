IMPACT Wrestling Results (April 7th, 2020): Ken Shamrock returns, Tessa Blanchard challenges for the Tag Team titles

The North simply cannot have a bad match, but could they pull out a win against two World Champions?

Ken Shamrock is tired of Sami Callihan's mind games.

Could Tessa and Eddie work together?

Last week, Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards saved one another from beatdowns by The North. Tonight, two of the three competitors in the IMPACT World Championship bout at Rebellion teamed up to challenge for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship.

Last month, Sami Callihan revealed that he was the one behind the ICU hacking of IMPACT, and in the same moment blinded Ken Shamrock with a fireball to the face. After weeks of rehabilitation, Ken Shamrock returned to address the Callihan Death Machine.

Willie Mack kicks off the night by storming the ring and demanding the presence of X-Division Champion Ace Austin. Last week Rich Swann was attacked by Reno Scum after Austin sent them to his house, hoping to send a message to Willie Mack.

It was Scum who would accept Mack's challenge instead, starting a two-on-one handicap match.

Willie Mack vs Reno Scum

Adam Thornstowe was sent to the floor by Mack, leading to a showdown between Mack and Luster The Legend. Eventually, tough, they were able to take Mack down with a battering ram. Mack was pummeled into the mat by Reno Scum, as Luster and Thornstowe continued to taunt him.

Mack was introduced to Pity City before Thornstowe connected wit an impressive standing moonsault. Mack kicked out and locked Thornstowe into a Figure-4. Thornstowe escaped to tag in Luster, who was leveled by a clothesline.

A Samoan Drop and standing moonsault nearly earned Mack the win. Luster kicked out and found some extra time to recover as Thornstowe held onto his ankle. A nice body splash/running double stomp combination almost gave Reno Scum the win.

Mack sent Luster into Thornstowe, knocking him off the apron and allowing Mack to connect with the Stunner. A Six-Star Frog Splash to Luster would finally end the night for Reno Scum.

Results: Willie Mack defeated Reno Scum via pinfall.

Immediately after the win, Mack was taken out by a spinning back kick from Ace Austin. Reno Scum lifted Mack up for Austin to launch himself from the ramp straight to the ring, dropping his #1 contender with The Fold.

