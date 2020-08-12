It's been a week since the heinous assault of Rich Swann by Eric Young on IMPACT Wrestling. Swann retired from in-ring competition after Young destroyed his ankle at Slammiversary, reinjuring the former X-Division Champion nine months after his original injury.

The World Class Maniac would face Swann's close friend Willie Mack on IMPACT Wrestling tonight. The show started off with some highlights of Swann's retirement speech, but before we could get to the actual opening of the show, cameras cut to Mack and Young brawling in the back.

As they made it to the ring, Young bailed out to the ramp, stating that their fight would be on his time. Mack refused to let him get away, bringing the former IMPACT World Champion in the ring.

Willie Mack was looking for vengeance over a win

Willie Mack vs Eric Young on IMPACT Wrestling

Mack rocked Young with a wheel kick and took him to the corner for a big forearm smash. Young was tossed to the floor, and failed to get away before Mack dropped onto him with a dive.

Back in the ring, Young moved up top. As Mack chased him, Young bit him and sent him to the mat for a big diving elbow drop. Wasn't enough to put away the former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion.

Young punished Mack with a hanging choke in the corner before breaking at the 4-count. A clothesline took Mack down for the two. Mack woke up, laying out Young with a clothesline and leaping side kick. A leg drop set Young up for the Samoan Drop/Standing Moonsault combination, but Young kicked out.

Mack seemingly lost control when Young raked his eyes, but he was able to catch Young with a Stunner out of nowhere. Instead of going for the pin, though, Mack grabbed a steel chair. He placed it on Young's ankle, but the time taken by Mack allowed Young to get to his feet before Mack could hit the Six-Star Frog Splash.

A bad fall to the mat allowed Young to hit the piledriver for the win.

Results: Eric Young defeated Willie Mack via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B+

After the match, Young called out World Champion Eddie Edwards, stating IMPACT Wrestling is his world. Speaking of Edwards, he would defend the title in an open challenge tonight.