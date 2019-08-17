Impact Wrestling Results (August 16th, 2019): Blanchard & Dreamer battle oVe, the Rascalz in action

Tommy Dreamer and Tessa Blanchard get ready for their main event war with oVe

Tonight, the saga of Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan continued. The Undeniable One has been battling oVe for months now, and though she at one time earned the Draw's respect, they've become the bitterest of enemies.

Luckily, she had an ECW legend backing her up in the form of the Hardcore Icon, Tommy Dreamer. Callihan brought Dave Crist to war with him, hoping to finally rid himself of Blanchard & Dreamer for good.

We started this week's broadcast with Moose and Fallah Bahh. Bahh got a surprising win over Moose a few weeks back, besting him in only a few seconds. Last week, Moose attacked Bahh at catering, laying him out with a cooking pan. Tonight, Bahh looked to finish the business they started.

Moose vs Fallah Bahh

It's a battle of the colossi as we open Impact with a hoss fight

The two heavyweights traded heavy-handed strikes. Bahh ducked a chop and discus clothesline, delivering two chops to Moose's chest. Moose gouged his eyes and sent him outside, then launched Bahh into a steel ring post.

As Bahh picked himself up on the barricade, a bicycle kick nearly sent him over. Moose taunted the fans, but as he turned around met a revived Bahh, who laid out the former NFL player with a running crossbody. As Moose was picked up, he bit the forehead of his opponent. However, Bahh was able to shake it off and sent him onto the ramp with a back body drop.

Bahh pelted Moose with open palm strikes, then tossed him inside. As he came in through the ropes, Moose took him down with a chop block, damaging his left knee. Moose connected with a series of kicks to the leg, then went back in with another boot across the face.

Blood began to drip from Bahh's nose as he tried to fight back. He traded shots with Moose, and slowly began to hulk up as the fans chanted "Bahh!" Stiff boots and forearms seemed to only make him angry, and Bahh turned a running clothesline into a Samoan Drop. A rolling belly-to-belly suplex nearly gave him the win.

Bahh followed Moose into the corner with a body splash, but as he ran back across the ring was met by another bicycle kick. Moose took Bahh up top for a superplex. Bahh tried to fight him off but was bitten again. Moose was finally able to take Bahh over with a top rope superplex but opted to not go for the cover. Measuring Bahh for the finish, Moose ran in for a spear.

Moose was launched shoulder first into the turnbuckle by Bahh. Bahh hit him with a running hip attack, but when he went up for the Banzai Drop, Moose kicked the middle rope, sending him crashing to the mat. The spear laid out Bahh, leaving the two men tied at one win apiece.

Results: Moose defeated Fallah Bahh via pinfall.

Tommy Dreamer spoke to Tessa Blanchard backstage, attempting to help her understand that he understands the struggles that she's gone through. The ECW Legend said that she inspires people, that she's changing the business for the better.

This isn't intergender wrestling. It's just wrestling. Tonight, they'll take on Sami Callihan and Dave Crist.

