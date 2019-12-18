IMPACT Wrestling Results (December 17th, 2019): Final IMPACT before 2020, Sami Callihan aims to expose Tessa Blanchard

Sami Callihan is treating Tessa Blanchard like every man he's ever faced

Tonight was the final episode of IMPACT Wrestling before 2020. With that, the company left the fans wanting more following several incredible matches and a final segment to have the wrestling world talking for the next few weeks.

Two of the best Knockouts in IMPACT Wrestling started this week's show. Tenille Dashwood entered the company with a lot of fanfare, quickly earning a shot at the Knockouts Title. Jordynne Grace, however, has been pushing for a fight against Taya Valkyrie for months now.

Tenille Dashwood vs Jordynne Grace

IMPACT kicked off the show with two of their top competitors

Grace overpowered Dashwood early, countering Dashwood's technical ability with pure strength. Dashwood blocked a Grace Driver but was knocked to the mat by a shoulder tackle. Coming off the ropes, Grace caught Dashwood going for a leaping guillotine and turned it into a suplex.

Every time Dashwood seemed to take over, Grace powered through her offense. However, Dashwood was able to trap Grace in the Tarantula, letting go right before the five-count. A reverse DDT gave her a two-count.

Grace recovered, slamming Dashwood in the middle of the mat with a rolling spinebuster. A strong elbow set up for the Grace Driver, but Dashwood fought out. Grace opted to lay her out with a lariat, picking up a nearfall.

Dashwood managed to catch Grace off-guard, and following a butterfly suplex, rolled up the powerhouse. Grace countered, however, cradling Dashwood for a three-count.

Results: Jordynne Grace defeated Tenille Dashwood via pinfall.

Dashwood and Grace shook hands after the match. At Hard to Kill, Grace is set to challenge for the Knockouts Championship in what was originally a one-on-one match. However, because ODB picked up a win over Taya Valkyrie, it's now a triple threat.

Valkyrie attempted to attack Grace after her match, but Dashwood made the save. The numbers game was too much for Wera Loca to handle, and she was sent packing while Grace and Dashwood stood tall.

Moose tried to insult Rhino backstage, claiming that his spear was more powerful than the Gore, especially considering he defeated Rob Van Dam at Slammiversary when Rhino was unable to do the same last week. Rhino responded by Goreing the multi-sport athlete and leaving him out on the floor.

