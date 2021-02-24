IMPACT Wrestling Results: Huge World Title match in main event; Eye for an Eye Match confirmed for next week

Welcome back to another episode of IMPACT Wrestling where there was a ton of great action tonight. Jake Something battled his former tag team partner and family member Deaner in a hellacious Tables Match. Would Jake be able to overcome Violent By Design's newest sadist?

The IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers, were also in action tonight, as they took on the heavy-hitting XXXL. Acey Romero and Larry D seemed to be done with Decay. Could they now be setting their eyes on tag team gold?

Who would be crowned the No. 1 contenders to the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Titles, Kimber Lee and Susan or Jordynne Grace and Jazz? These two teams went to war in a great Knockouts tag team match. All that, plus a surprise world championship bout in the main event.

We kicked IMPACT Wrestling off with the Tables Match tonight.

Tables Match: Deaner vs. Jake Something on IMPACT Wrestling

Deaner pelted his former tag team partner but was again overpowered by the big man, much like their match at No Surrender. A stiff sliding clothesline took down a kneeling Deaner, giving Jake a chance to grab a table.

Jake set the table up in the middle of the turnbuckle, looking to send Deaner through it early. After a great Michinoku driver, Jake set up for a spear. Deaner countered, sending him jaw first into the edge of the table. Following up, Deaner launched his face into the underside of the table with a slingshot.

A second table was placed on the apron and barricade, with Deaner looking to launch Jake through it and onto the floor. Jake countered a dive, nearly sending Deaner through the wood. Deaner sent Jake to the ground but was nearly caught out of mid-air with a powerbomb. Luckily for him, he escaped Jake's grasp and sent the table sliding into Jake's throat.

As Deaner climbed to the top, he was cut off by Jake Something. Deaner, again, escaped his grip and tossed Jake to the mat. However, Jake shook off the pain and ran right through Deaner. A leaping shoulder thrust in the corner cut Deaner in half, and a sit-out powerbomb forced him to the floor.

On the floor, Jake set up for a powerslam through a table but just could not keep his grip on his cousin. Deaner slipped out, sending Jake spine first into the steps. A low blow left Jake in serious trouble. However, Jake managed to catch a running Deaner, driving him through the wood with a Black Hole Slam.

Results: Jake Something defeated Deaner on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B+

.@TheMooseNation wants his World title match and he's not leaving the ring until he gets it! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ypBjtQXphl — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2021

Immediately after the match, the No. 1 contender to Rich Swann's IMPACT Wrestling World Championship ran Jake through a table with the Lights Out Spear. Moose demanded a world title match tonight, vowing to put an end to the show until he got what he wanted. Would Mr. IMPACT Wrestling get his shot?