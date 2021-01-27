IMPACT Wrestling Results (January 26th, 2021): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

IMPACT Wrestling saw more AEW invaders last week, as Matt Hardy and Private Party inserted themselves into the tag title picture. A returning James Storm teamed with Chris Sabin to take on the duo, hoping to get a shot at the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Titles.

Thanks to Jerry Lynn, former X-Division Champion, and AEW President Tony Khan, Private Party was able to steal the #1 contendership for the gold. Will there be any more AEW stars popping up tonight to steal IMPACT's thunder? We'll have to wait and find out.

Rich Swann addresses the IMPACT Wrestling Fans

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann kicked the night off, speaking about just how great it felt to accomplish his dream to become a world champion. However, he didn't truly understand what the target on his back would be like until he got here.

Swann's got several contenders vying for him at all times, most recently Moose. Tonight, Swann looked to settle some business, but oddly enough decided to call out Tommy Dreamer, a manvital to the growth of the IMPACT Wrestling locker room in recent years.

#NoSurrender falls on @THETOMMYDREAMER's 50th birthday and @GottaGetSwann wants to face Dreamer for the IMPACT World Championship on that night. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ZiNX7VmXwA — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2021

On February 13th, Tommy Dreamer will turn fifty years old. That also happens to be the date for IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender, and Swann wants to fulfill another dream of his; defending the belt against the legendary Tommy Dreamer. Before he could get an answer, Sami Callihan interrupted, claiming that Swann embarrassed the company.

Callihan said that he may have lost at Hard to Kill, but not to an AEW star. Chris Bey came out as well, who would also be celebrating his birthday at No Surrender. He'll be exactly half the age of Tommy Dreamer that day. Every man in the ring, barring Tommy Dreamer, was looking for a shot at the top.

Moose was out next, and Mr. IMPACT Wrestling stressed the importance of a pretty simple fact. Rich Swann has never beaten him. Moose followed up, saying that he was given an opportunity at the title last week. However, Swann reminded him that Moose claimed he wanted to do it on "his time."

His time was up, and on February 13th, it will be Tommy Dreamer's time. Callihan, Moose, and Bey attacked Swann and Dreamer, but were saved by the returning Willie Mack. Callihan's ICU message appeared, and after the lights went off and on, Ken Shamrock was standing behind Dreamer, Swann, and Mack.

At this point, it was a four-on-three assault. Considering that The World's Most Dangerous Man, The Callihan Death Machine, The Ultimate Finesser, and the self-proclaimed TNA World Champion were on the same side, the good guys never stood a chance.