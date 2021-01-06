IMPACT Wrestling Results (January 5th, 2021): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

Welcome to the first episode of IMPACT Wrestling of 2021, ladies and gentlemen. December saw a partnership/invasion of sorts from AEW, as the AEW World Champion began appearing on IMPACT alongside Don Callis. Kenny Omega has since been a thorn in the side of Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns.

Heading into Hard to Kill on January 16th, Omega will team up with his former Bullet Club brothers to take on the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann and the Guns. Another match we needed to build to was, of course, the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Title Finals. Tonight, Jordynne Grace and Jazz took on Jessika Havok and Nevaeh. Whoever won would advance to Hard to Kill, where they'd face Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan for the titles.

Our main event was a wild one tonight, as the longest-going rivalry in IMPACT came to a head. Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan fought in what's to be their last match ever.

We kicked things off with a four-way Super X Cup match, a preview of things to come at IMPACT Wrestling Genesis this Saturday.

Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton vs. Blake Christian vs. KC Navaro vs. Crazzy Steve on IMPACT Wrestling

Ace Austin immediately moved to the floor, leaving the other three men to go at it as he talked over his plan with Madman Fulton. Austin then yanked out Crazzy Steve as Fulton kept the other competitors away from him. Blake Christian fought off a quick-paced offensive flurry but was hit with a low dropkick.

The former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division champion dragged Navaro to the floor before setting his sights on Christian. A series of kicks missed, but ahead scissors took Austin into the corner. Austin responded with a big roundhouse to the head and sent Christian into Crazzy Steve, who sent him overhead.

Steve locked Austin in the figure-4 neck lock in the ropes. Navaro rolled in, taking Steve to the floor with a tilt-a-whirl head-scissor. Setting Ace Austin up in the ropes, he hit a slingshot dropkick to the jaw. However, Blake Christian launched Navaro to the ground below, looking to steal a win. Austin popped up as Christian climbed to the top, but a returning Crazzy Steve blocked his superplex.

After fighting off IMPACT Wrestling's crazed clown, Austin went for an avalanche back suplex. Christian turned it around, escaping Austin and hitting Navaro on the floor with a big dive. He couldn't avoid Austin for long, as he rocked Christian with a running apron kick.

A Fosbury Flop took out both Christian and Navaro. Back in the ring, Steve lit up Austin with a punching combination. As he went in for his flying DDT, Steve caught him with a kick to the gut, lifting him and turning him inside out for a slam. Navaro rolled in next for a neck breaker on Austin. The IMPACT Wrestling X-Division star of the Year kicked out.

After sending Navaro back outside, Christian ran in and turned Austin inside out with a running Spanish fly. A springboard frog splash would've gotten the pin if Steve didn't break it up. Setting up Austin and Christian in the corner, Steve dropped KC Navaro with a Death Valley Driver, squashing all competitors. The flying DDT off Bret's Rope finished Navaro off, sending him to Genesis with a wave of momentum.

Results: Crazzy Steve defeated KC Navaro via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: A

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion cut a promo on his longtime rival Eddie Edwards. They'll face off for one final time in tonight's main event. Callihan said that in real life, the bad guys always win.

He also gave him a bit of advice, letting him know to make sure Alisha Edwards wasn't anywhere near ringside.