It's the final episode of IMPACT Wrestling before the latest PPV extravaganza! IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary takes place this Saturday, but we've still got a lot to get done before then.

We had an important contract signing for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship match. We also got a great preview for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship match, though we still don't know who the fourth challenger is.

We kicked off the night with a 10-Knockout tag team match! The majority of the women competing in the IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Gauntlet match this Saturday were here tonight. Who would come out victorious with a little bit of momentum going into Slammiversary?

IMPACT Wrestling 10-Knockout Tag Team Match: Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary & Kimber Lee vs Havok, Nevaeh, Alisha Edwards, Susie & Kylie Rae

Nevaeh kicked off the match with a big spear to Tasha Steelz, cutting her in half. Havok tagged in for a backbreaker/clothesline combo. Havok tossed Steelz into her corner, looking for fresh meat.

Kiera Hogan was next and was immediately blasted with a clothesline. Taya Valkyrie and Kimber Lee were next, with both getting rocked with a pair of kicks. Havok knocked Rosemary to the floor for good measure.

On the outside, Susie saved Nevaeh from a four-woman beatdown with a rolling senton off the apron. Alisha Edwards offered herself as tribute, allowing Havok to launch her over the ropes onto their opponents.

Havok hit an incredible suicide dive, setting up Kylie Rae for one as well. However, Taya Valkyrie put an end to the fun, bringing the match back inside the ring. Valkyrie tagged in Rosemary, and the Demon Valkyries demolished Smiley Kylie with a German suplex/big boot combination.

Valkyrie, not one to stay out of the spotlight, got back in and continued to beat down the "rookie." Steelz tagged back in, looking to redeem herself after that horrendous start in the opening moments of the match. She and Kiera Hogan lit up Rae in their corner.

Kimber Lee dominated Rae during the break, but Rae managed to finally get to her corner where Susie came in for the hot tag. A series of palm strikes left Lee dazed for the arachnarana from the top. Steelz broke up the pin and hit Susie with a cutter. A German from Nevaeh spiked Steelz.

Hogan took out Nevaeh with a kick but was handled by Havok. Rosemary and Valkyrie sent Havok to the floor with a pair of spears, but they were soon dumped out as well by a diving Aliyah.

After the dust settled, Susie planted Kimber Lee with the Panic Switch for the win!

Results: Susie defeated Kimber Lee via pinfall to kick off IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: C+

Susie picking up the victory with the Panic Switch seems to have triggered memories of The Undead Bride. #IMPACTonAXSTV @realsuyung pic.twitter.com/rVmry2wLCJ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2020

A ring clearing brawl left Kylie Rae and Susie standing tall. Will we see Su Yung return at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary?