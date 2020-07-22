It's been three days since IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary, and the company definitely took the wrestling world by storm. An action-packed PPV, one of their greatest in the company's history, with all kinds of surprises lit the world on fire. Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows, The Motor City Machine Guns, Heath Miller, and EC3 all appeared at the event. Not only that, but several new champions were crowned!

We open with an EC3 promo, with the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion having a heart to heart with the fans. Politicians, corporations, the media, even relationships have forced everyone to conform to a certain type of thinking. EC3 returned to IMPACT Wrestling to control his own narrative. What's that mean for the roster? We'll find out tonight.

We kicked off the night with the X-Division Championship rematch. At IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary, Willie Mack lost the title to Chris Bey. Now, the Finesse-Division Champion, just a few days removed from his epic title win, must put the belt on the line. Would Willie Mack manage to win back the gold, or would the Art of Finesse be too much to overcome?

IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship: WIllie Mack vs Chris Bey (c)

Chris Bey launched himself into Willie Mack with a shotgun dropkick, taking the fight to the big man early on. Mack shook off the assault and began mounting a comeback, leading to a big slam on the floor.

A tope con hilo connected on the inside. Bey would avoid a splash in the corner, and brought down the former champion with an elevated hangman's neckbreaker. Mack kicked out at two. Sweeping the leg out from Mack, Bey hit a running double stomp, followed by an attempted standing moonsault. However, some trash talk allowed Mack to avoid it, hitting one of his own.

Bey blocked the stunner but nearly had some teeth sent into the second row with a pop-up forearm strike. He was able to shake the cobwebs loose, though, and escaped the Six-Star Frog Splash. Just like Slammiversary, this allowed Bey to hit the Art of Finesse.

Results: Chris Bey defeated Willie Mack via pinfall to open IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B+