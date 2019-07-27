Impact Wrestling Results (July 26th, 2019): Former World Champion saves Brian Cage, new Champion crowned

Michael Elgin promises to break the Machine

Brian Cage and Michael Elgin have been at war with each other since the Unbreakable One made his debut with Impact Wrestling, absolutely demolishing Cage at Rebellion back in April. Tonight, the World Champion looked to finally rid himself of Big Mike in a Street Fight.

His next challenger for the title? Well, last week we saw Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan win the Mash-Up Tournament, meaning they'd face each other for the opportunity to be the new #1 Contender at Unbreakable. Tonight, Callihan attempted to bury the hatchet, though it didn't exactly go as planned.

Speaking of championships, the X-Division Champion Rich Swann put his title on the line when he faced longtime rival Jake Crist tonight. oVe claimed to have a plan to take out Swann. Would they finally dethrone him, or would Swann once again find a way to defy the odds?

We kicked off the show with a grudge match between Jordynne Grace and Kiera Hogan. Before Grace and Hogan could take part in the next chapter of their feud, they were interrupted by the music of Madison Rayne. The Queen Bee of Impact Wrestling joined commentary for the bout.

Jordynne Grace vs Kiera Hogan

Grace took Hogan into the corner for a series of shoulder thrusts and a strong right hand. Hogan came out with a boot, but Grace was able to power through it, sending Hogan into the apron. Grace tried to slam her onto the apron, only for Hogan to escape. A suicide dive was countered by Thick Mama Pump, as she dumped Hogan onto the floor with an impressive belly-to-belly suplex.

The second dive from Hogan was successful, though, driving Grace into the barricade. Back inside, Grace was dragged to the corner where she was choked by Hogan's foot. Tossed to the middle of the ring, a kick to the back gave Hogan a one-count. As she picked up Grace, however, she was met with another powerful right hand. Hogan countered with a series of strikes, sending her into the corner and crashing into her with a running hip attack.

Grace again kicked out at one, forcing Hogan to go for a running double knee in the corner, allowing Grace to catch her and plant her former friend with a spinout powerbomb. Following a body slam, Grace picked Hogan in the fireman's carry position, where she escaped Grace's grasp.

Coming off the ropes, Hogan was planted with a catching Grace Driver. Incredibly, though, she kicked out at two. Grace chased Hogan into the corner, where Hogan caught her arm and dropped her on the second rope with an arm wrench. Back inside, Hogan connected with three running dropkicks to a seated Grace.

Those kicks weren't enough to keep Grace down, angering Hogan. She drove Grace's face into the top turnbuckle and looked for a hangman's neckbreaker. Grace held onto the ropes, allowing her to hit the Vader Bomb. Hogan countered out.

Hogan countered the Grace Driver, stomping Grace's foot and connecting with the superkick, sending Grace outside. On the apron, Hogan went for a kick, but Grace ducked, catching her for an electric chair drop on the outside.

Grace beat the ten count by herself, while Rayne assisted Hogan, tossing her back in the ring by eight. Hogan was rolled up, and the bridge sealed the deal.

Results: Jordynne Grace defeated Kiera Hogan via pinfall.

Brian Cage cut a promo on his opponent in the main event tonight, Michael Elgin. Cage planned on finally breaking the Unbreakable One, sending "Little Mike" to the hospital.

