The IMPACT Wrestling World Championship is on the line tonight, a little over a week after Eddie Edwards won it at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary. Edwards revealed last week that he'd be defending the belt week in and week out, looking to make it one of the most prestigious championships in the world. Tonight, the champ put it on the line against Trey Miguel of The Rascalz.

At Slammiversary, two tag teams made a huge splash. The Motor City Machine Guns, the new IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, and the Good Brothers. Tonight, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows made their in-ring debut together as they faced off against Reno Scum.

The Knockouts Champion was also in action tonight, as The Virtuosa Deonna Purrazzo battled Kimber Lee. All that and more in an incredibly exciting night. We kicked off the show with the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship bout.

Speaking of Eddie Edwards, be sure to check out our own Gary Cassidy interviewing the champ below!

IMPACT Wrestling World Championship: Trey vs Eddie Edwards (c)

Eddie Edwards and Trey wrapped up in a collar and elbow tie-up. Both men jockeyed for position, taking each other to the mat. Trey got the first bit of offense in with a wheelbarrow kneeling facebuster.

Advertisement

A headscissor takedown set Edwards up for a high standing dropkick, but the champ was able to easily kick out. Edwards bounced Trey off the ropes and caught him with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Trey looked to catch the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion with a springboard flatliner but was bounced off the mat with a Blue Thunder Bomb instead.

Edwards battered Trey with some heavy shots, but missed a body splash in the corner. Trey tripped him up with a sliding leg trip and followed up with a springboard sunset flip. Edwards rolled through but was caught with Trey's question mark kick/neckbreaker combination. He kicked out just in time.

They traded some big shots here, with Trey getting the better of the champion with a pele kick. Edwards was planted with a low springboard cutter, but again kicked out at two.

Edwards nearly lost the title when Trey reversed a Tiger Driver into a hurricanrana. However, he nearly decapitated Trey with a clothesline, finally hitting the Tiger Driver for the near fall.

Trey was spent at that point, but was able to counter the Boston Knee Party with a pop-up knee strike. Edwards bounced off the ropes, hitting the Boston Knee Party for the win.

Results: Eddie Edwards defeated Trey via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: A+

Edwards didn't have much time to rest, as Eric Young appeared on the ramp after the bout. He was ready for another fight, but Young backed off, saying that he'd confront Edwards on his time.