IMPACT Wrestling Results (June 16th, 2020): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

In a strange turn of events, Ace Austin found a new monster to join his cause.

IMPACT Wrestling featured two incredible title matches.

Greg Bush

IMPACT Wrestling left us with a lot of surprises

IMPACT Wrestling was loaded tonight. Not only did we have an exciting main event featuring Ace Austin and Eddie Edwards, but two titles were on the line tonight. The North defended their IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Titles against The Rascalz, while Moose put his TNA World Championship on the line against Supermex himself, Hernandez.

Plus, we got a look into the life of Deonna Purrazzo, the woman who left Jordynne Grace screaming in pain on the last episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Why did the Virtuosa attack the Knockouts Champion? Find out later tonight.

We kicked off tonight's stacked show with the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship bout. The Rascalz became No.1 Contenders a few weeks ago. With The North back from Canada, The Rascalz are getting another opportunity at the titles they've been chasing for years. Before the opening match, Trey came up to Wentz, seemingly supporting him. It looks like Trey believes Wentz isn't a suspect in his attack weeks ago on IMPACT Wrestling.

Could The Rascalz finally capture tag team gold?

IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship match: The Rascalz (Wentz & Dez) vs The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) (c)

Ethan Page was launched back into his corner with a shotgun dropkick by Wentz. Josh Alexander tagged in and was taken to task by the tandem offense of The Rascalz. Dez brought Alexander into his corner, as The Rascalz kept up their high octane offense on the Walking Weapon.

Eventually, Alexander was able to bring Wentz to the corner of The North, allowing Page to get some revenge with a series of strong strikes. After some time to regain his composure, Alexander was back in the match and slowly punished Wentz with clubbing blows and a diving knee drop to the temple.

Wentz was rocked by Alexander, but was able to turn things around with a handspring knee to the jaw. Dez tagged in, lighting up Alexander with some kicks and a picture-perfect dropkick to the jaw. Page broke up the pin at two.

Dez continued pelting Alexander with a series of kicks in the corner, but Alexander shook off the damage, driving Dez into the mat with a spinebuster. Page followed up, stomping out Dez before going for a pin.

Page began working over the knee of the high flyer, trying to limit his offense in some way. The North thrashed Dez, with Page holding him in a full nelson while Alexander rocked him with free punches to the jaw. Page ran Dez over and started up the trash talk while Wentz was forced to watch from his corner.

The hand-off stalling suplex from Page to Alexander dropped Dez for a pin. Wentz broke it up just in time. Page knocked him down to the floor with a back elbow before snapping Dez's spine with a backbreaker. Page kept him on his knee, forcing his head down while keeping his feet trapped, further stretching out the spine.

A DDT spiked Dez, and Page tagged in Alexander for the two-count. Page's powerbomb is unable to connect, and Dez finally gets to Wentz, who lights up Page and Alexander in a great two-on-one flurry.

Alexander catches Wentz off a springboard crossbody, but an extra dive from Dez takes the big man down. As Dez and Alexander fall to the floor, Wentz rocks Page and hits a spectacular standing moonsault. Page kicked out at two on IMPACT Wrestling.

Dez tagged in, launching Page up for a superkick and diving double stomp from Wentz. Dez's pinfall got a two. He followed up with a striking combination, though missed the final shot. Page rocked him with a superkick and roundhouse kick. Both men landed roundhouse, leading to Wentz and Alexander getting the tag.

Dez connected with a handspring double back kick, leading to Wentz spiking him with a Canadian Destroyer. Page broke up the pinfall on IMPACT. Dez sent Page to the floor, but his dive was blocked and he was launched over the barricade.

Alexander prevented Wentz from hitting his springboard DDT, bringing him in for the Torture Rack. Page tagged in, and The North planted Wentz with the Lochness Lowdown.

Results: The North defeated The Rascalz via pinfall.

Grade: A+

The North expected the entire locker room to be watching their match...not quite the case. #IMPACTonAXSTV @OfficialEGO @Walking_Weapon pic.twitter.com/xkhh5fwXse — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 17, 2020

Backstage on IMPACT, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander were furious because nobody was watching their match. Going through the curtain, no tag teams were looking to get some tape on the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions.

Wentz and Dez came back and found Trey, once again, unconscious on IMPACT. With a perfect alibi now, none of The Rascalz were suspects. At this point, though, who is left?

