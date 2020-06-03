A rekindled rivalry. Can Trey get some revenge and the biggest win of his career?

It's all come down to this. Trey vs Ace Austin. The winner will challenge Tessa Blanchard for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. Or...if Moose has anything to say about it, they'll look to challenge for the TNA World Championship.

Before tonight's show, IMPACT sent out an important message.

Kiera Hogan developed a new relationship with newcomer Tasha Steelz, leading to the two of them taking out Kylie Rae and Susie backstage on IMPACT Wrestling last week. Tonight, Rae and Susie looked for revenge.

We started the night with Knockout action!

Kylie Rae & Susie vs Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz on IMPACT Wrestling

Kylie Rae and Tasha Steelz kicked off the night, trading control over a wrist lock. Rae attempted to escape but was dropped with a hair pull. Susie waved at Rae, getting tagged in...maybe not what she expected.

Steelz taunted her, leading to a slap from the former Su Yung. Kiera Hogan asked for the tag and was dropped with a snapmare headlock takedown. Rae tagged, leading to a double bulldog. Hogan kicked out at one.

As Susie tagged back in, Hogan escaped and rushed to her partner. Steelz demanded a handshake, forcing Susie into Steelz's corner. As Susie walked out, Hogan yanked her hair, slamming her on her head.

A double whip into the turnbuckle knocked the air out of Susie. Hogan and Steelz tagged in and out, tearing apart the former Knockouts Champion. A superkick/running neckbreaker gave Hogan a nearfall, but Rae broke up the pin.

Steelz rocked Susie with a striking combination, but her final shot was countered with a facebuster. Hogan and Rae tagged in, with the Smiling One lighting up both Stelz and Hogan. Suse tore Rae's stolen bow from Steelz hand, giving Rae some much-needed motivation.

Rae dropped Hogan with the Kylie Special, but couldn't pick up the win. Susie was in next. Steelz put a stop to her, however, with a Codebreaker. Rae took out Steelz, and was knocked out by Hogan.

The palm strike from Susie connected, but Hogan shook it off. She took Susie up for Steelz to drop with a top rope headscissor takedown. Hogan finished up with the swinging fisherman's backbreaker for the win.

Results: Kiera Hogan defeated Susie via pinfall.

Grade: B-

Backstage, Ace Austin was interviewed about his upcoming match against Trey tonight. Well, he was asked about his loss to Willie Mack, actually, but ignored the question. Moose came in to congratulate him on getting two big wins over Rhino and Hernandez.

The "TNA World Champion" said that, if Austin did win tonight, he shouldn't go after the IMPACT World Title. It's a secondary belt. Instead, go after Moose. Go after the TNA World Title.

Ace considered it before walking off.