IMPACT Wrestling Results (June 30th, 2020): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

IMPACT Wrestling continued to build to Slammiversary, giving us several new title matches for the PPV.

With Tessa Blanchard gone, what's the status of the IMPACT Wrestling World Title?

Has Ken Shamrock found an ally in...Sami Callihan?

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne announced that the IMPACT Wrestling World Title has been vacated. However, we'll soon crown a new champion, as Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin, and Trey will face a mystery opponent for the title in a four-way match at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary.

The IMPACT World Championship has been declared vacant but a brand new champion will be crowned on July 18th at #Slammiversary!



It will be @TheEddieEdwards vs. @TheTreyMiguel vs. @The_Ace_Austin vs. a mystery opponent for the IMPACT World Championship. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/QLJmtqGNJs — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2020

Tonight's main event featured The Rascalz' Trey taking on Madman Fulton. Trey has found himself in a pretty incredible spot after losing out on his opportunity to challenge for the IMPACT Wrestling World Title. He looked to take out Ace's monster tonight to send a message.

That and a lot more tonight! We kicked off the IMPACT Wrestling with Chris Bey, the No.1 contender to Willie Mack's X-Division Championship.

Chris Bey w/Johnny Swinger vs Suicide opens IMPACT Wrestling

Bey was able to take Suicide out with a springboard corkscrew arm drag and attempted a standing moonsault. He landed on his feet when Suicide rolled out of the way.

Suicide planted Bey with an atomic drop followed by running dropkick for a two-count. Bey found himself on Suicide's shoulders where he was dropped with an electric chair drop facebuster. However, putting his knees up, Bey blocked a springboard moonsault, putting the Ultimate Finesser back in the game.

A heavy clothesline gave Bey the nearfall. The former X-Division Champion responded with an abdominal stretch, rolling into a two-count. Bey hung Suicide up in the ropes for a windmill kick, earning another two-count.

Following a back suplex, Bey missed a second rope moonsault, allowing Suicide to shoot him off for a shotgun dropkick. A series of chops and palm strikes lit up Bey. Suicide hit a flying forearm and running boot in the corner before setting up for a German suplex.

Bey escaped but was driven into the mat with a leaping double stomp. He kicked out at two. Both Bey and Johnny Swinger rushed Suicide and were dumped to the floor. A dive from the top took out both men.

Back inside, Bey escaped a pinfall for a leaping knee. Suicide managed to drop Bey and moved to the top for the win. However, Bey distracted the ref screaming about this knee, allowing Swinger to shove Suicide off. Bey followed that up with his springboard Fameasser for the win.

Results: Chris Bey defeated Suicide via pinfall.

Grade: B-

Gia Miller interviewed Moose backstage. The "TNA World Champion" would defend his title against Crazzy Steve later on tonight on IMPACT Wrestling. Moose said Steve thinks everything is a joke.

Tonight he finds out that Moose is no joke.

