IMPACT Wrestling Results (June 9th, 2020): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

A former WWE Superstar made a solid return while we also got to know about the future of the IMPACT World Championship.

Taya Valkyrie challenged for the Knockouts Championship, with Rosemary in her corner.

Greg Bush

It was a night full of drama and some big return

Last week, Ace Austin defeated Wentz to be crowned the new No.1 contender to Tessa Blanchard and the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. However, with the Undeniable One still stuck in Mexico, the subject of the belt was up in the air.

Scott D'Amore planned to make a huge announcement regarding the title, leaving several of IMPACT Wrestling's top stars anxiously waiting to hear if Blanchard would be stripped of the belt.

The show kicked off with a star-studded Triple Threat match, including the self-proclaimed No.1 contender to the IMPACT World Title, Michael Elgin. Big Mike's opponents? The two men he injured over the past month, Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan.

IMPACT Wrestling Triple Threat: Michael Elgin vs Ken Shamrock vs Sami Callihan

Before Shamrock's music hit, he rushed the ring to attack Elgin. As they brawled in the corner, the lights went out, coming back up to reveal Callihan. Elgin sent Shamrock to the floor and turned into a Yakuza Kick from the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion.

Elgin and Callihan brawled on the floor where they were taken out by a dive from the UFC Hall of Famer. Shamrock brought Elgin inside, where he was met with a dropkick from the Unbreakable One.

Sami Callihan entered again, helping put Elgin down. However, a small war of words between Callihan and Shamrock allowed Elgin to take control once again. After launching Shamrock through the ring post, he slammed Callihan with a Falcon Arrow for two.

Elgin and Callihan traded elbows and kicks, and Shamrock rolled in for some tandem offense. Elgin was spiked with a belly-to-belly suplex by Shamrock, giving us a brawl between Callihan and Shamrock that we haven't seen since Rebellion.

It was short-lived, though. The human tank that is Michael Elgin broke them up. A German suplex took out Callihan leading to another one-on-one situation with Elgin and Shamrock. Shamrock stood up after two DDTs and countered a leaping enziguri with the Ankle Lock.

Elgin made it to the corner but was yanked away turnbuckle in hand. Callihan was the next target, but he rolled Shamrock into the exposed turnbuckle.

Shamrock stopped himself, but Callihan was sent into him by Elgin. The self-proclaimed IMPACT Wrestling #1 contender dumped Callihan to the floor before planting Shamrock with a huge Elgin Bomb for the win.

Results: Michael Elgin defeated Ken Shamrock via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: A

After the match, Shamrock again offered his hand to Callihan. Callihan flipped him off before disappearing into the dark.

Jordynne Grace was interviewed backstage on IMPACT Wrestling about her main event match tonight.

Normal for @JordynneGrace is dominating the competition and she plans to get back to normal in our MAIN EVENT!

The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion has missed the ring and looked forward to driving Taya Valkyrie through the ring.

