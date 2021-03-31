IMPACT Wrestling Results (March 30th, 2021): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

We're a little over a week away from IMPACT Wrestling Hardcore Justice, the final pitstop before Rebellion where Kenny Omega will battle Rich Swann in a Title vs Title match. Tonight, Omega and Swann would come to blows again, leading to another IMPACT faithful coming to his aid.

Tonight's main event was a spectacular match-up between two of the fathers of IMPACT Wrestling, James Storm and Eric Young. In what would be Storm's 1000th match for IMPACT Wrestling, he'd look to take on the leader of Violent By Design. Though the numbers weren't in their favor, a familiar face from his past would show up to even the odds.

Tommy Dreamer also tightened up Hardcore Justice, giving us several matches regarding the Knockouts. We'd find out who would challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship as well as a match that would determine a new No. 1 contender.

All that and much more on an action packed episode of IMPACT Wrestling. We kicked off with a rematch between Havok and Nevaeh and Fire 'N Flava.

Havok and Nevaeh vs Fire 'N Flava on IMPACT Wrestling

The former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion faced off against Kiera Hogan in the opening contest. Jessika Havok dominated Hogan, snapping her down with a backbreaker and clothesline combination.

Nevaeh came in, and their backbreaker/running clothesline combination turned Hogan inside out. Hogan finally managed to get to her partner after minutes of torture, allowing the IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Tag Team Champions to send Havok face first into the turnbuckle.

From there, Fire 'N Flava had full control. In-and-out stick-and-move offense left Havok struggling to keep up with Hogan and Tasha Steelz. It was a crossbody attempt off the second rope from Steelz, though, that allowed Havok to get back in the match, countering with a fallaway slam. Nevaeh tagged in, spiking Steelz with an STO and German suplex.

Though Steelz managed to stun Nevaeh with a codeebreaker, she never saw Havok tag in. The Kaiju Queen of IMPACT Wrestlnig nearly drove her through the mat with a sit-out powerbomb, with Hogan being the only reason the match moved on.

Hogan tagged in and countered a pop-up powerbomb with a DDT. Nevaeh ran in for the wheelbarrow facebuster, and was dropped with Tasha's cutter. Fire 'N Flava dropped Havok with the fisherman's neckbreaker (Hogan) and a Frog Splash (Hogan) for a big win over their rivals.

Results: Fire 'N Flava defeated Havok and Nevaeh via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B

Havok and Nevaeh were both frustrated after this loss. It seemed that the two had worked things out, though, but Nevaeh blindsided Havok as she attempted to leave the ring. A spear cut Havok down and Nevaeh followed up by spiking her long-time friend with the reverse STO DDT.

James Storm cut a promo about his 1000th match on IMPACT Wrestling tonight. He'd be facing Eric Young in the main event. Storm thanked the late Bob Ryder, a man near and dear to TNA and IMPACT Wrestling who passed away back in November. Ryder was one of the founders of TNA, and Storm stated that it was his belief in both Chris Harris and himself that allowed America's Most Wanted to tear it down all those years ago.

Speaking of Harris, Chris Sabin and Cousin Jake surprised Storm with his former tag team partner. One of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling's greatest tag teams, America's Most Wanted, reunited for Storm's 1000th match. It was a great moment, and one that longtime fans of the promotion would love.

