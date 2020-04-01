IMPACT Wrestling Results (March 31st, 2020): Sami Callihan insults Ken Shamrock and part-timers, a new competitor joins the Knockouts Division

Sami Callihan is tired of part-timers taking the spots of the current generation in "other companies."

Tessa Blanchard battles Ethan Page in a Champion vs Champion match

Why, Sami, why?

It's time for IMPACT Wrestling, ladies and gentlemen! Last week, Sami Callihan blinded Ken Shamrock with a fireball after torturing the IMPACT roster for months. At Rebellion, he'll face the upcoming IMPACT HOF inductee. Tonight, he explained his actions to the fans.

With no Don Callis, Josh Mathews was joined by the Locker Room Leader, multi-time Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne at the commentary booth.

The North have continued to overcome all challengers ever since capturing the IMPACT Tag Team Championships back in the summer. In their first reign at the top, they've already become the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in the company's history. That's probably due to their ability as singles competitors as well. Speaking of which, Josh Alexander kicked off the night with former IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards.

Tessa Blanchard's #1 contender started the night with a brawl against The North

Josh Alexander w/Ethan Page vs Eddie Edwards

Alexander attempted to overpower Edwards, but the winner of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet managed to outwrestle the Walking Weapon early on. An overhead belly-to-belly suplex dumped Alexander on his head, but a distraction from Ethan Page allowed Alexander to get back in the match.

Edwards regained control as they moved to the floor, only for another distraction from Page to give Alexander time to recover. A boot rocked IMPACT's Hardcore Hero. Alexander choked Edwards out in the ropes before washing his face with his boot.

A few slaps riled up Edwards, and he took out Alexander with a rebounding clothesline before sending him to the floor for a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Edwards looked for the tiger bomb. Alexander fought out and avoided a backpack stunner. The argentine backbreaker spin-out powerbomb earned Alexander a two-count.

Edwards made it back to his feet and demanded Alexander hit him as hard as he could. This led to an epic trade between the two men. Edwards withstood the elbows to the jaw and drove Alexander back into the ropes with a series of chops before planting him with a tiger bomb.

Alexander kicked out, forcing Edwards to set up for the Boston Knee Party. Page held onto his leg as the ref was focused on Alexander, allowing his tag team partner to get the win over the former world champion with a jackknife pinfall.

Results: Josh Alexander defeated Eddie Edwards via pinfall.

A post-match beatdown by The North was broken up by Tessa Blanchard, the woman Edwards would be challenging for the IMPACT World Title in the near future.

