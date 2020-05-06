What's Michael Elgin want with Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock?

One week removed from Rebellion, and we've got two championship bouts tonight. The North defended their IMPACT Tag Team Titles against one of the "best teams in Canada." Willie Mack would also defend his X-Division Championship, later on, forcing a defense of his title one week after winning it.

Before the intro can even finish playing, Sami Callihan hacks in and takes over the broadcast before making his way to the ring. At Rebellion, he was defeated by Ken Shamrock, passing out to the Ankle Lock in a vicious war with the former World Champion.

Since then, Callihan has denied the fact that he's lost, stating that he never tapped. The Draw promised to brighten the day of those stuck at home, going over his match with the World's Most Dangerous Man. Callihan said that it would take more than an ankle lock to keep him down.

oVe attempted to help Callihan with Shamrock, but Callihan took them out with a bat, officially ending their relationship. The Callihan Death Machine didn't need help, just like he didn't need the ref to stop the match. He then called out Ken Shamrock, who was happy to oblige.

However, Ken Shamrock wasn't there to go blow-to-blow with Callihan. He was here to give Callihan the props that he deserved for taking him to the limit and refusing to tap. Shamrock went over a list of some of the toughest competitors that he forced to tap out. Big Show, Bas Rutten, The Rock and more have all fallen to Shamrock's incredible submission prowess.

Shamrock said there were two options. Either they go to the back and finish what they started, or they set their eyes back on the prize everyone wants, the IMPACT World Championship. Shamrock offered his hand, but before Callihan could accept, try were interrupted by Michael Elgin.

Big Mike claimed that he's the rightful and only IMPACT World Champion.Elgin doesn't need to curse out the crowd, he doesn't need staple guns or chairs to get his point across to the roster. Elgin threatened both Callihan and Shamrock, stating that the line to the world title starts behind him.

"See @TheSamiCallihan I'll make it easy for you. I'll go back there, I'll grab my wrestling boots and you can try them on. Because even if they're your size, I promise you they won't fit." #IMPACTonAXSTV @MichaelElgin25 pic.twitter.com/fEMUuTFyxC — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 6, 2020

Callihan called Elgin a choke artist, forcing Big Mike to lay him out. Shamrock made the save, and the duo sent Elgin out the ring. Callihan left the ring before he could shake Shamrock's hand.

Chris Bey talked about his rightful claim to the #1 contender of the X-Division Championship. At Rebellion, he defeated three of the top X-Division talents in an epic four-way bout, and felt that he was next in line for Willie Mack's title.