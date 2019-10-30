IMPACT Wrestling Results (October 29th, 2019): Steel Cage Match for Impact World Title, Ken Shamrock is here to stay

Callihan threatened the World Champion's family to get one final shot at the title

Tonight marked the official debut of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV. Yes, throughout October, the company showed replays of their incredible PPVs from the past year along with some special content from Bound for Glory. However, tonight, IMPACT's weekly show finally kicked off on their new home.

It was a huge night for IMPACT Wrestling, both those who work for the company and the fans who've been following along all this time. Josh Mathews and Don Callis opened the show in the ring, welcoming the loyal followers to their new home on AXS TV.

This is our time to shine.



The new IMPACT show open is incredible. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/4pmeCUH4iT — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 30, 2019

Tonight, we would find out what's next for Ken Shamrock. Will the Most Dangerous Man on the Planet stick around with IMPACT Wrestling?

The main event tonight featured the IMPACT World Champion Brian Cage defending against Sami Callihan in a Steel Cage Match. After the Draw revealed that oVe was stalking his family, the Machine was forced to give Callihan one final shot at the title. Tonight, Callihan hoped to usher in the new era of IMPACT by walking out as the brand new World Champion.

We kicked off the night with the legendary Marufuji battling The North's Josh Alexander.

Marufuji vs Josh Alexander w/Ethan Page

Marufuji returns to battle the Walking Weapon

Josh Alexander took a boot to the face, but caught the second one, bringing Marufuji down with a single leg takedown. Marufuji recovered and set up for a running dropkick to the kneeling IMPACT Tag Team Champion, but Alexander avoided the attack.

Marufuji and the Walking Weapon traded chops to the chest, but Alexander cut the competition short, going to his opponent's gut with a kick. Alexander battered Marufuji with a knee drop to the face and several punches in the corner. A running elbow strike shook Marufuji, but he recovered in time to counter an Irish whip into a cartwheel, connecting with a dropkick to Alexander's jaw.

A huge chop to Alexander left him crumbled in the corner. Marufuji hit a running double foot stomp and followed up with a side kick to the back of the head. Alexander managed to kick out at two. He countered a running splash in the corner, catching Marufuji in a rolling fireman's carry slam. A leaping knee to the back of the head earned Alexander a two-count.

Alexander tore apart Marufuji with stomps to each limb. Marufuji escaped a powerbomb attempt and lit Alexander up with a series of kicks. They traded heavy blows, leading to both men falling to the mat, forcing the ref to start a ten count.

After a chop fest, Marufuji dicked a discus lariat and rocked Alexander with a hook kick. However, as he bounced off the ropes, Alexander caught him in a spin out powerbomb, getting an incredibly close near fall.

Another hook kick from Marufuji allowed him to hit a bicycle knee strike. Alexander broke out of the pin but as he stumbled to his feet was caught with a kick to the jaw through his legs. Marufuji finished him off with the Sliced Bread No. 2.

Results: Marufuji defeated Josh Alexander via pinfall.

Following the match, Marufuji tried to shake Alexander's hand. Ethan Page slid in to prevent his tag team partner from showing sportsmanship. After talking it over with Page, Alexander baited Marufuji in before pulling his hand back, disrespecting his opponent.

Backstage, IMPACT Wrestling security met Sami Callihan and oVe as they entered the building. They were then told that, aside from Sami, none of the other members of oVe were allowed in the building, effectively banning them from the premises until the main event was over.

