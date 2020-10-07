At IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road, the IMPACT roster delivered an action-packed event on the IMPACT Plus app. Eric Young defended the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against Eddie Edwards in a spectacular main event.

We also saw a preview of the four-way IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship match at Bound for Glory when Karl Anderson, Ace Austin, Alex Shelley, and Josh Alexander faced off. The North's muscle, The Walking Weapon Josh Alexander came out victorious.

Deonna Purrazzo overcame Susie to retain the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship, Tenille Dashwood knocked off Jordynne Grace in their rubber match and more. Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling gave us the fall-out from the event, including a rematch to start the show off.

Tommy Dreamer vs Brian Myers on IMPACT Wrestling

The Hardcore Icon took Brian Myers over the ropes with a clothesline. Tommy Dreamer bounced him around ringside, tossing him into the ring steps and apron.

A ducked chop to the ring post allowed Myers to pick up some steam, and he followed that up with a suplex on the ring ramp. Back inside, The Most Professional Wrestler continued to punish Dreamer and talk some trash... you know, professionally.

Eventually, Dreamer hit his punching/bionic elbow combination and a cutter for the two-count. An enziguri led to a Michinoku Driver for Myers, but couldn't keep Dreamer down.

A Dreamer DDT connected, but Myers kicked out. Myers avoided the diving elbow drop and spiked Dreamer with his own DDT, the Impaler. Dreamer refused to give in, forcing Myers to move to the floor to think up a game plan.

That game plan? A kendo stick. Dreamer ducked and used the stick for Sandman's White Russian Legsweep. Myers put his hands up, attempting to block a shot and screamed, "Think of my girls, Tommy!"

That moment of hesitation was all Myers needed. One poke to the eyes and Myers stole the kendo stick back, battering Dreamer for a DQ.

Results: Tommy Dreamer defeated Brian Myers via DQ.

Grade: C

Moose was seen searching the building for the TNA World Championship, but didn't have ay luck.