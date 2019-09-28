Impact Wrestling Rumor Roundup: AEW 'raids' company's talent, Former World Champion finally returns to WWE - 28 September 2019

Welcome to another edition of the Impact Wrestling Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the hottest stories involving Impact Wrestling and its Superstars. Last week, we talked about a current Impact Superstar's challenge to Batista and Roman Reigns, among other stories.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the latest news and rumors coming from the 'Impact Zone':

There had been reports recently that Impact's VP of production, Kevin Sullivan, had jumped ship and joined AEW. However, a report from SEScoops indicated that it wasn't just the former WCW Superstar who had left Impact but his entire team - who were in charge of production - have now ended their relationship with Impact Wrestling.

Impact is trying to spin the situation as if AEW only took one person, but that is not the case. Kevin Sullivan TV is composed of editors, graphic artists, sound engineers, video producers, voiceovers studios and more. They assembled all of Impact's weekly programming for domestic and international.

One source who we spoke with about this story called it a “huge strategic move” by AEW and “crippling” to Impact ahead of their move to AXS TV in late October.

Reportedly, Impact has hired a Tennessee producer to fill the role of Kevin Sullivan for the time being. It will be interesting to see how the Impact management will deal with this crisis as a new era for them is soon to begin on AXS television, and such setbacks could really hamper the morale of the locker room.

