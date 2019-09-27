WWE Rumors: Company wants 7-time World Champion to become the next Goldberg

Brock Lesnar has become one of the major fixtures in the world of WWE as of late. From one of the longest reigns as the WWE Champion to the highest number of reigns as the Universal Champion, The Beast Incarnate has carved a niche for himself, ensuring that no one can replace him.

Interestingly, as per a recent report from WON, there are plans to eventually move Lesnar into the current role of Goldberg. What role you ask? Essentially, someone who occasionally come back to destroy people.

Here is what the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated:

Heyman wants Goldberg as an occasional character who comes in and destroys people, as the old legend, somewhat reminiscent of the role Bruno Sammartino played when Bob Backlund was champion. Long-term the idea would be Goldberg in that role for several more years, and eventually that role would go to Lesnar. . .

Brock Lesnar's future on SmackDown

As has been reported, there are rumors that WWE is planning to make Brock Lesnar the next WWE Champion when he takes on Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship on the first edition of SmackDown on FOX.

With such reports, it is safe to assume that the company is still heavily reliant on The Beast Incarnate to bring in an audience for them, and while the eventual plan might be to move him into Goldberg's current role, it is not going to happen anytime soon.

Who's next?

As for Goldberg, there have been no plans to bring him back anytime soon. Even though his recent spat with Dolph Ziggler ignited rumors of a possible rematch between the two, nothing of that sort is on the cards.

