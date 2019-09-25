WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon was completely against current Superstar joining the company, Major confusion erupts backstage - 25 September 2019

Vince McMahon/Paul Heyman

Vince McMahon/Paul Heyman

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. After exciting episodes of RAW and SmackDown, WWE is strongly marching towards the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV.

Let us take a look at the 5 biggest stories of today - from the difficulties faced by Samoa Joe to former multi-time WWE Champion finally making a return.

#5 Vince McMahon 'vehemently opposed' to Samoe Joe joining WWE

Samoa Joe is arguably one of the most talented Superstars on the roster right now. The Samoan Submission Machine made his name in promotions like ROH and TNA (Impact Wrestling) before finally becoming part of the WWE roster.

Recently, Joe was part of an interview with Fightful.com, and on being asked about other Superstars going to bat for him when it came to a possible WWE run, here is what he said:

Oh, there were tons here for years. Years. Vince vehemently opposed me being in WWE. He didn’t know me, wasn’t familiar with me. And now we have a great relationship, everything’s working fine. I think he just realized he already bought it, so he might as well use it. No, like I said, with every partner I’ve ever worked with it’s about time and understanding. And we’ve had some time and we’ve had some understanding. It’s working out pretty well.

The in-ring veteran also revealed that he felt that most of the other promotions he had worked for also did not show any confidence in him initially:

Everywhere that I’ve gone—ROH I remember walking into and Gabe Sapolsky telling me, ‘listen, we can’t afford to fly you in from California, you’ll never work here again, but thanks for coming tonight,’ and shortly afterwards ‘hey, you’re working every show from here until forever.

TNA was very much the same thing, ‘Hey you’re an internet guy. We don’t have television. We’re gonna bring you in and I don’t know what we’ll use for you afterwards.’ Then obviously that went well. And it was the same thing here.

(H/T: NODQ)

