WWE News: Company makes an embarrassing botch with Bray Wyatt after RAW goes off the air

Shiven Sachdeva // 24 Sep 2019, 21:21 IST

Vince McMahon won't be happy

This week WWE gave us another solid episode of Monday Night RAW - packed with surprises. However, the surprises were not just limited to RAW as The Fiend Bray Wyatt was involved in a rather interesting clash with Seth Rollins even after the show went off the air.

After Wyatt attacked The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, and lay the big man down, he turned his attention towards the reigning Universal Champion Seth Rollins. The Fiend is set to compete against The Architect at the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV, but it looks like the Eater of Worlds just could not keep his hands away from Rollins.

As can be seen, Wyatt completely no-sold Rollins' repeated curb stomps and stood tall even after the former WWE Champion gave it his all. This episode might have certainly been embarrassing for Rollins, but unfortunately something even more embarrassing took place soon after.

WWE make a major botch with 'The Fiend'

As per the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that he loved the finish of RAW and revealed an interesting botch that took place after this segment.

He revealed that from what he heard from the people in the building, the ending was 'absolutely comical'. He stated that after Wyatt was done with Rollins, the lights went out and Rollins acted perplexed as if wondering where The Fiend had vanished.

However, due to the fact that enough lights were still on at the time, everyone in the building had seen Wyatt run away. Meltzer then remarked that everyone in the building could see Wyatt run down the aisle as fast as he possibly could.

He further added that it was something that didn't go as planned since the audience wasn't supposed to see Wyatt run back.

