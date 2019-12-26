Impact Wrestling Rumor Roundup: WWE wants to sign and push released Superstar, Randy Orton demands current Impact star be inducted into HOF 2020 - 26th December 2019

Published Dec 26, 2019

RKO

Welcome to another edition of the Impact Wrestling Rumor Roundup where we try to bring you the biggest stories from the 'Impact Zone'.

With Hard to Kill right around the corner, there has been a lot of buzz around Impact Wrestling. In today's edition, we will see who Randy Orton wants inducted into the Hall of Fame and which recently released Impact Superstar WWE wants to sign.

#4 WWE interested in Killer Kross

Killer Kross is one of the hottest free agents in the world of pro-wrestling today. While the star has been active on the independent circuit and has been part of shows such as Lucha Underground, it was in Impact Wrestling that he finally broke through.

After multiple failed contract negotiations, Impact Wrestling finally released Kross from his contract with the company. However, reports have revealed that big companies like AEW and WWE are interested in The White Rabbit now.

It is being reported that WWE is willing to not only to sign Killer Kross but also give him a major push right off the bat. WrestleVotes had reported the following:

WWE’s interest level is significantly high in signing Killer Kross. Source said he should get a similar offer to that of which was extended to Hangman Page last year. No telling if Kross will sign, but WWE is definitely pursuing him, harder than they normally pursue other FAs.

WrestlingNews.co have further stated that Kross may be sent directly to the main roster if he signs with WWE:

When I asked about Kross, the only thing I was told about him from someone in WWE is that, if he hasn’t already, he should get a better offer than most that have been offered and they are willing to have him start on Raw or SmackDown and fast track him into the upper card. Kross is in a great negotiating spot right now.

