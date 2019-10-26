Impact Wrestling Rumors: Roster gets pay-raises; makes Superstar emotional

Roster likes what they got

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that a portion of the roster got raises. It's been understood that wrestlers on the mid-card and lower-card were told about their raises before the tapings in Windsor while some were told before Bound for Glory. It's still unclear how big the raises are.

Who's in the Impact Wrestling Roster?

Some in the wrestling community has said that the Impact Wrestling Roster is actually better than AEW or WWE, due to its variety in its roster. This includes Superstars such as Brian Cage, Katie Forbes, Madison Rayne, Tessa Blanchard, Taya Valkyrie, Rhyno, Mahabali Shera, Moose, Rich Swann, Rob Van Dam, Kiera Hogan, Tenille Dashwood, Killer Kross, Fallah Baah, and Sami Callihan among others.

One of the biggest draws in the company in recent times was the feud between Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard. The intergender rivalry got critical acclaim in the pro wrestling community and was lauded by most wrestling fans. Speaking to Gary Cassidy on the feud, Callihan said,

"Yeah, we just wrestled again at my company, The Wrestling Revolver, which you can check out on the HighSpots Wrestling Network as well as all social media platforms at PWRevolver and on the website, ProWrestlingRevolver.com."

"Me and Tessa actually went to battle again and this time it was in an Ohio Street fight. Each time it gets crazier, a little crazier, a little crazier. Tessa Blanchard, I never thought I would have said this in 100 years but Tessa Blanchard has become one of the biggest rivalries of my career."

Who in the Impact Wrestling Roster got raises?

According to the report, some of the wrestlers who received pay raises included the likes of Ethan Page, Josh Alexander, The Rascalz, Ace Austin and Jessicka Havoc. It's also been reported that the wrestlers in the locker room are happy with the pay bump, with one wrestler almost brought to tears of joy following the news of the raise, although it's not mentioned whom.

