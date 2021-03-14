IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice Results: Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

IMPACT Wrestling presented Sacrifice tonight on the IMPACT Plus and Fite apps. Every single championship was on the line tonight, including a unification match for the TNA and IMPACT Wrestling World Championships. Moose and Rich Swann delivered a phenomenal main event.

Deonna Purrazzo faced ODB in a title bout, looking to strengthen her legacy with a defense over a living legend. NJPW's FinJuice aimed to take the IMPACT Wrestling tag team titles back to Japan. Ace Austin faced off against TJP with the goal of becoming a two-time IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion.

The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts tag titles were also on the line, as Fire 'N Flava faced off against the challengers Jordynne Grace and the legendary Jazz. All that and much more on this action-packed event. We kicked things off with Decay and Reno Scum.

Decay vs. Reno Scum on IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice

Black Taurus was the clear problem for Reno Scum here. Whenever Crazzy Steve entered the ring, Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend were able to take over. However, the new powerhouse of IMPACT Wrestling's Decay was incredibly dominant. That was, until Luster distracted the behemoth, allowing Thornstowe to bring him down for a double-foot stomp.

Eventually, Taurus was able to break away from Thornstowe, finally tagging in IMPACT Wrestling's crazed clown, Crazzy Steve, who managed to take on both Thornstowe and Luster on his own.

Steve avoided a big knee from Thornstowe, sending him into Luster. On the floor, Steve dove onto Luster, who caught him. Rosemary blinded him with some mist as the referee was focused on the action in the ring.

Taurus dropped Thornstowe with the Taurus Driver for the win.

Results: Decay defeated Reno Scum via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice.

Grade: B-

Decay are a force to be reckoned with, especially with a new bruiser in Black Taurus. How long will it be until they begin looking toward the IMPACT Wrestling tag team titles?

