IMPACT Wrestling star Daga discusses going for gold, Tessa Blanchard & more [Exclusive]

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

We spoke with IMPACT Wrestling star Daga!

2019 was a monumental year for wrestling, and one promotion that had an absolutely outstanding 12 months was IMPACT Wrestling. From new TV deals to groundbreaking rivalries, the promotion has gone from strength to strength - ending the decade on a high after a rocky spell several years ago.

One of the things every IMPACT star has emphasized to me in every interview I've conducted is the depth of the roster, and one man who ended their year with IMPACT on a high was undoubtedly Daga!

Having only debuted for the company earlier this year, the current AAA Latin American Champion would see success both in and out of the ring, picking up wins over Chris Bey and Jake Crist - while also confirming his engagement to one of the biggest names in wrestling right now, Tessa Blanchard!

Well, I had the pleasure of catching up with Daga to chat all things IMPACT!

Dezmond Xavier recently spoke to me about how much he loves going to work as part of IMPACT Wrestling, and how good the vibe is backstage. You're pretty new to the locker room, so can you tell me what your experience has been like so far with IMPACT Wrestling?

My experience in IMPACT? Yeah, it's great! I'm super excited to be a part of IMPACT Wrestling and I absolutely love being here. I'm from Mexico. Back in Mexico, I was wrestling in front of 15 people. I never imagined I would be here. Between wrestling for IMPACT in the States and for AAA in Mexico, I'm incredibly happy with life right now.

Now, 2019 saw you debut in IMPACT Wrestling, and there's no doubt you had an impressive end to the year, scoring impressive victories over Chris Bey and Jake Crist! What was your highlight of 2019?

My personal highlight of 2019 has to be Bound for Glory, AAA and the Intergender X-Division Ladder Match. I didn't win the match but it was just great to be a part of it. The match involved myself, Tessa [Blanchard], Ace Austin, Jake Crist and Acey Romero - and it was just good to be part of such a huge event. In 2019 and earlier in my career, highlights are always wrestling in Mexico, for AAA, and in the UK. I've always loved wrestling in different places.

Advertisement

Daga and Tessa Blanchard join forces!

NEXT: Daga talks 2020

1 / 3 NEXT