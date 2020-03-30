Impact Wrestling star says WWE lied about the inventor of Kurt Angle's signature move

The former IC Champion has said he created the move, but WWE tries to bury the truth.

He said that WWE have wrongly attributed the move to Kurt Angle.

Ken Shamrock, current Impact Wrestling star, and one of the legends in MMA had a brief run in WWE during the Attitude Era, where he won the Intercontinental title once. Shamrock has had quite an interesting career, fighting in MMA and being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. He then returned to pro wrestling, and was a part of NJPW, TNA, and various indie promotions, before returning to Impact last year.

In an interview with Chris van Vliet, Shamrock spoke about several things, including his run in WWE. He said that he doesn't understand why he's "left out of a lot" in regards to WWE, and said that they have tried to bury his achievements in the company, including attributing his ankle lock to Kurt Angle. Here's what the one-time Intercontinental Champion had to say:

"One thing I don’t understand is the WWF (WWE), you know, it just seems, and maybe it’s not, I don’t know, but it just seems like I’m left out of a lot. They even put up, on one of the magazines, the best finishing holds, submission finishing holds, and they had Kurt Angle on there, with the Ankle Lock, and, I was like, listen, I’m not trying to diss him or anything like that, but he’s never done one for real...

"So those are the kind of things, and it’s not like they’ve corrected it, or done it and changed it, trying to make sure people understand where it came from. No, they keep trying to bury it, like they want Kurt to be the one who created it. (H/T WrestleZone)

Shamrock was most famous for his ruthless character on WWE television where he had a deadly submission move - the ankle lock. This submission move became one of Kurt Angle's most devastating moves.

Shamrock, who returned to Impact Wrestling last year, has had a few matches in the promotion and will face off against Sami Callihan at next month's Rebellion PPV.