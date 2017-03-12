Impact Wrestling (TNA) News: Website goes down after heavy traffic, technical glitch with Alberto Del Rio's debut

What issues is Impact dealing with now?

The newest logo for Impact Wrestling

What’s the story?

Throughout Impact Wrestling’s long history, there have been numerous botches to talk about, technical or otherwise.

The promotion, previously known as TNA, has become the butt of a lot of jokes among internet wrestling fans for their shortcomings throughout the years. Based on a report from Ringside News, they’ve suffered even more on this front through the last few weeks.

TNA’s website suffered an outage and Alberto Del Rio (De Patron) winning didn’t register the response that it actually received live, on television.

In case you didn’t know...

Impact Wrestling started out as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling in 2002 as the brainchild of Jeff Jarrett, Jerry Jarrett, and Bob Ryder.

TNA would start out with their programming exclusively on weekly pay-per-view instead of television. The promotion was putting on very entertaining matches, as they had focused on the future Superstars of professional wrestling.

Over the years, TNA became reliant – many would say overly reliant – on the star power of former WWE talent. The likes of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Kurt Angle, Christian, and Booker T all had major roles within the company throughout the years.

Recently, Anthem Sports and Entertainment bought a majority stake in the company and took over the day to day operations, re-branding as Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC.

The heart of the matter

For those that tuned into Impact Wrestling’s broadcast last night, it was difficult to ignore the reaction – or lack thereof – to Alberto De Patron winning the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

It was noted by the fans in attendance that the reaction to De Patron becoming the new TNA World Heavyweight Champion was much louder than it came off as on television.

Apparently, there were technical glitches with the video wall on the stage, as well as the broadcast losing the feed to a handheld camera for a few moments. These glitches caused edits to be made to the program that appeared on television last night, thus causing De Patron’s big win to sound like it had far less fanfare than it did in reality.

Also, the website for Impact Wrestling went down last night. The cause of the outage was said to be due to heavy traffic that the site received for Thursday night’s show.

What’s next?

New episodes of Impact Wrestling are broadcast weekly in the United States on the Pop television network, Thursday nights at 8pm EST, 7pm CST.

Sportskeeda’s Take

In broadcasting wrestling events, unforeseen circumstances and issues happen all the time. This just isn’t really a great look for the company as they look to turn the public perception of them around from the previous regime.

