Important SmackDown announcement made on WWE RAW: What you may have missed

Peter Rosenberg and Jackie Redmond dropped a SmackDown announcement on WWE RAW tonight. For those unaware, the red brand doesn’t have a live show this week. Instead it is showcasing some of the best moments from 2023.

The December 29, 2023, edition of SmackDown will also be a 'Best of' show. It was revealed during a commercial break that Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul for the United States Championship from Crown Jewel 2023 will be recapped on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

Expand Tweet

The Maverick captured the title via controversial means. Logan used the brass knuckles left in the ring by Santos Escobar to hit Mysterio. Escobar showed his true colors on the following SmackDown by betraying Latino World Order and injuring Rey Mysterio.

He has also aligned himself with Los Lotharios (Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo) on the latest episode of the blue brand, debuting a new version of the LWO in the process. Escobar will take on Kevin Owens in the United States Title Tournament final next Friday.

Fans can check out the SmackDown; New Year’s Revolution card here.

When is the next live episode of WWE RAW?

WWE RAW will return with the live crowd on New Year’s Day. RAW: Day 1 television special will go down at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Day 1 used to be a Premium Live Event until Triple H turned it into a television special.

Here’s what’s on tap for WWE RAW: Day 1.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – World Heavyweight Title Match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Ivy Nile – Women’s World Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Expand Tweet

Fans can check out the WWE events advertised for the first week of January 2024 here.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here