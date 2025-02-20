Impossible Roman Reigns bout, Clash of Styles with John Cena? - 4 better opponents for WWE legend than Finn Balor at WrestleMania 41

As the road to WrestleMania 41 kicks into third gear, the card for The Biggest Event of The Year has taken shape. Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship and Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Title have been confirmed.

Media outlets have also highlighted the potential plans for major stars like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns. Recently, there were murmurs of AJ Styles facing Finn Balor at The Show of Shows.

Although Styles vs. Balor has incredible potential, WWE might have better options for The Phenomenal One.

#4. AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns is a good option for WrestleMania 41

It appears as if Roman Reigns is headed for a colossal Mania feud with Seth "Freakin" Rollins, which may potentially involve CM Punk too. However, WWE does have other options at their disposal.

AJ Styles and Roman Reigns have a storied rivalry, which dates back to 2016. The Phenomenal One was The Big Dog's first challenger as WWE Champion. They had a well-received Extreme Rules match too.

Last year, Reigns pinned Styles in a chaotic Fatal Four-Way in his final defense as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It would be intriguing to see if Triple H would set up a singles feud between the two former rivals.

However, it would be worth the effort as Styles and Reigns would put on a show-stealer at WrestleMania 41.

#3. The Phenomenal One could be John Cena's final WrestleMania opponent

The current belief is that John Cena would win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to secure his spot at WrestleMania 41, where he would face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, a potential loss could force some intriguing options.

Enter AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One's sole purpose in his rookie year was to "beat up John Cena." Styles infamously defeated Cena at Money in The Bank and SummerSlam, a rare clean win, in 2016.

At Royal Rumble 2017, The Champ finally scored a massive win over Styles to win his 16th World Title. Cena and Styles had undeniable chemistry in the ring, and they created magic every time they set foot in the ring.

This match might occur during Cena's farewell tour, and Mania would be a fitting location.

#2. AJ Styles vs. Bron Breakker has been teased

Among all the entries on this list, this option is the likeliest. AJ Styles and Bron Breakker had an intense staredown backstage last week, and tensions escalated on RAW a few days ago.

After Styles scored a pinfall win over Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker attempted to Spear The Phenomenal One. The two-time WWE Champion moved out of the way, and the Intercontinental Champion accidentally speared Dominik.

An angered and embarrassed Breakker threw his jersey only for Styles to perfectly catch it, adding to the intensity. AJ Styles vs. Bron Breakker with the IC Title on the line would be a great match at The Show of Shows.

#1. Styles could face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41

Logan Paul has exchanged words with CM Punk, and there are subtle murmurs of Paul facing John Cena at WrestleMania 41. However, AJ Styles is another high-profile opponent he could potentially face at Mania.

The Maverick survived an elimination scare in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble and jumped back in to eliminate AJ Styles to surprise the WWE Universe. The company could revisit this angle following the Elimination Chamber.

Styles and Paul are two of the most athletic superstars on the WWE roster, and putting them in the ring together could create some viral moments.

