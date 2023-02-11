Incoming international stars to join top stable, new on-screen role - 5 ways AJ Styles can return to WWE programming

AJ Styles is one of the top and most beloved stars in WWE. The former world champion is almost always near the top when people list the best wrestlers in the company, and for good reason. He's highly athletic, charismatic, and talented beyond comprehension.

Unfortunately, the multi-decade veteran of the squared circle is out of action. He suffered a rare injury during a live event match back in December. While the injury doesn't require surgery, he has been out of action ever since.

According to reports, his return date is still somewhat up in the air, and WWE doesn't have established plans in the works quite yet. There's hope that The Phenomenal One will be back in time for WrestleMania. However, with the Show of Shows less than two months away, a return could potentially happen sooner than many fans expect.

If AJ Styles is returning to the company in the next month or two, there are a few interesting ways for him to reappear and a handful of intriguing stories awaiting him. How might the former WWE Champion return to television?

Below are five ways AJ Styles can return to WWE programming.

#5. International stars rumored to have WWE interest could join him in The O.C.

The O.C. is a top group on WWE RAW, or at least it was prior to AJ Styles going down to an injury. He led the group with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returning to World Wrestling Entertainment last year to reform the faction. The trio were then joined by Mia Yim, expanding it to a four-person ensemble.

There's a chance that the faction could expand and grow once AJ returns to television in an attempt to reestablish the group and add fire to the brand. While there's a chance this could mean stars in the company could be added, a more intriguing option is possible.

Three New Japan Pro Wrestling stars reportedly have interest from WWE management. Hikuleo, Jay White, and Tama Tonga are all allegedly on the company's radar, similar to when AJ, The Good Brothers, and Shinsuke Nakamura all joined the promotion in 2016. Could the three join RAW as part of a rejuvenated version of The O.C. led by Styles?

#4. He could return as a surprise at WrestleMania

AJ Styles on RAW

According to the aforementioned reports, WWE hopes AJ Styles will return in time for WrestleMania. The information is vague, and the company itself doesn't seem confident that he'll be ready if the rumors of not having plans for him yet are accurate.

As a result, even if Styles can return to action for WrestleMania, the promotion may be skeptical to announce anything ahead of time just in case his body can't quite hold up. If that's the case, they may instead have him return to The Show of Shows as a surprise.

The Phenomenal One could rush out to help The Good Brothers if they're in a tag team bout of some kind and cheating occurs. He could also fill the role of an unannounced opponent, similar to what Cody Rhodes did with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

#3. AJ Styles could challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship

Austin Theory is on a roll. The WWE United States Champion was on a massive losing streak last year after winning Money in the Bank, and that continued throughout much of the Triple H regime. Some thought The Game hated Theory and was sabotaging his career, but that turned out not to be the case.

Instead, Theory's losses led to The Now growing up in front of the audience's eyes. He dropped the selfies and his schtick of acting like a goof in favor of being more serious and intense. Since then, he's won the United States Championship back and feels like a top star that will lead the company for years to come.

AJ Styles may return and attempt to regain the United States Championship, a title he's held on three occasions. Styles' veteran instinct and experience could help elevate Theory further, but a big title win certainly isn't out of the question either.

#2. The O.C. could finally fight The Bloodline

The O.C. on RAW

The O.C. is certainly one of the most talented stables in WWE. With a former world champion leading, former tag team champions heavily featured, and someone who is likely to be a future women's champion all included, the group is loaded with talent.

Still, no group can claim to be the top stable in WWE besides The Bloodline. Despite the group showing signs of weakness in the wake of Sami Zayn's exit and Jey Uso's disappearance, they still hold most of the gold on the main roster, and Roman Reigns is seemingly untouchable.

Regardless, now is potentially the best time to take control of the company. If AJ is healthy soon, he can target Roman Reigns, while Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson can fight off Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Mia Yim could even potentially put Paul Heyman in his place if necessary.

#1. He could return as a manager until he's fully recovered

AJ Styles with Mia Yim

Each potential idea for a return in this article features AJ Styles returning to in-ring competition. However, there's a chance that his return may be entirely different. The Phenomenal One could return as a manager.

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson could use AJ in their corner, as he'd help lead them to tag team gold. Mia Yim could also benefit from the former WWE Champion being by her side when she competes in the ring.

AJ's role as a manager could be temporary as his leg heals further. Alternatively, the aging Styles could move into a full-time, non-wrestling role to help other stars become more popular and even more successful. This would also offer him career longevity going forward.

