Incredible NXT star to join the main roster, new tag team to form - 5 WWE women who can replace Carmella if she can't make WrestleMania Hollywood 

Could Carmella miss WWE WrestleMania Hollywood? That's the concern many are sharing following the talented superstar not appearing for her advertised match on the latest episode of RAW.

Carmella was supposed to team up with her new friend Chelsea Green to take on Asuka & Bianca Belair, but due to the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s disappearance, Piper Niven filled in for her instead.

Chelsea Green & Carmella have been heavily rumored to participate in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match. If Carmella is injured or otherwise unable to appear, Green may need a new partner if she hopes to make the show.

Thankfully, the WWE roster is stacked with talented female superstars, many of whom aren't currently booked for WrestleMania. This article will look at a handful of possible substitutes if the talented Carmella is unable to participate in The Show Of Shows.

Below are five WWE women who could replace Carmella if she can't make WrestleMania Hollywood.

#5. Piper Niven teamed up with Chelsea on RAW

Piper Niven is a powerful WWE Superstar. She had success all over the United Kingdom and Europe before finding further success in Japan. Piper eventually joined World Wrestling Entertainment following an appearance in the Mae Young Classic.

The former Doudrop was recently part of several name & gimmick changes on WWE's main roster. She dropped the Doudrop name at the 2023 Royal Rumble and returned to her NXT UK persona. Since then, she's been a major threat on RAW.

The powerful Scot substituted Carmella on the most recent episode of RAW. While she and Chelsea weren't able to defeat Asuka & Bianca Belair, they could develop chemistry if they team up more regularly, including at WrestleMania.

#4. Nikki Cross needs a new friend

Nikki Cross is an accomplished superstar. While she struggled to win gold on NXT, she's captured both the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and the RAW Women's Championship while on the main roster. She's also a former Ms. Money in the Bank & a 24/7 Champion prior to the belt being retired.

Cross spent over a year under a superhero gimmick. She eventually ditched the Nikki A.S.H. persona to revert back to being Nikki Cross and has caused chaos on RAW ever since. She's most recently been seen following Candice LeRae and seemingly stalking the star.

When confronted by Candice, Nikki said that she's been following LeRae because all of Nikki's friends are gone. While it'd be an odd relationship, Cross could become friends with Chelsea and team up at WWE WrestleMania.

#3. Tiffany Stratton could be called up from NXT

Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton is a WWE NXT star who's turning a lot of heads. She's in tremendous shape and is an athletic marvel. In addition to her physical attributes, Tiffany has an abundance of charisma and personality.

Stratton is currently on the road to NXT Stand & Deliver. She's set to participate in a five-woman Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Championship that is seemingly being vacated by Roxanne Perez.

While Tiffany does have a big match already that weekend, she's a star in the making. Her bratty, rich attitude would be a perfect match for Chelsea's Karen-like personality. The two gimmicks will mesh well and Stratton would receive a huge boost by appearing at The Show Of Shows.

#2. Zelina Vega could replace her former tag team partner

Zelina Vega fighting Xia Li

Zelina Vega is a multi-talented superstar. She can deliver in the ring, on the microphone, and even on guest commentary. Vega has succeeded as both an in-ring competitor and as a manager in WWE.

The talented Vega recently turned babyface for the first time in her WWE tenure. She, alongside Legado del Fantasma, are a top act on SmackDown and appear to be feuding with Judgment Day.

While her current role is working, Zelina could move to RAW and team up with Chelsea Green at WrestleMania. This would be fitting since Carmella was Zelina's tag team partner going into WrestleMania last year. Who better to replace The Princess of Staten Island?

#1. Emma needs momentum in WWE

Emma at Tribute To The Troops 2022

Emma is a talented superstar who helped change women's wrestling in WWE. Prior to the rise of the Four Horsewomen, Emma and Paige were two highlights of the-then NXT Divas division.

The Australian star spent quite a few years away from the promotion but returned on October 28th, 2022. Since making her return, she's yet to win a match on television, although she has won several bouts at live events.

While Emma is currently paired up with her real-life boyfriend Madcap Moss, she could certainly use some momentum. One way for her to gain momentum could be to team up with Chelsea Green at WrestleMania. Win or lose, they'd make a splash.

