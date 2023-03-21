On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Bianca Belair teamed up with Asuka against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. The match witnessed a major last-minute change owing to Niven taking over Carmella’s spot.

Wrestling fans were left speculating over her absence from the latest edition of RAW. Mella has gained a large following due to her tenacity and in-ring skills. With just under two weeks left until WrestleMania 39 and her potential tag team debut with Chelsea Green, it is a bad time for obstacles to crop up.

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Green approached Adam Pearce. She was adamant in getting a match against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka. He was hesitant as Carmella seemed to be missing from the show, but in the end, Green replaced the former Women’s Champion with Piper Niven for the match.

Carmella's absence from the show has raised questions. While some speculate it was the result of an injury, the extent and recovery duration is unknown. Thus, also potentially resulting in the uncertainty over her WrestleMania status.

Fans instantly took to Twitter to share their comments and opinions.

Mella’s most recent championship was the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, which she won alongside Zelina Vega in November 2021. Unfortunately, their reign lasted a short five months before they lost their titles to Naomi and Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks).

In 2023, Carmella won a Fatal Four-way Match between Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Piper Niven to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. At the event, the former Women’s Champion was unable to defeat Asuka.

What does Carmella and Chelsea Green’s future look like in the WWE Women's tag team division?

Also known as the 'Princess of Staten Island, at first glance, Carmella portrays a typical mean girl gimmick, and has even proclaimed to be the 'most beautiful woman in WWE.’ After just five years of being at the promotion, Mella has a handful of achievements under her belt.

Carmella won the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank match, as well as the second and even became the SmackDown Women's Champion after defeating a legend, Charlotte Flair. She gained another feat when she won the second-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. With her potential rising to new heights, Carmella continues to showcase her wrestling capabilities when going up against notable stars of the division.

After reportedly being fired during the pandemic, Chelsea Green appeared at the Royal Rumble in 2023 for her return, but things didn’t go to plan for her as she was immediately eliminated by Rhea Ripley. Despite the rocky start, Green is determined to make her mark on the roster.

Carmella and Green are potentially set to compete in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 39 against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, and Shotzi and Natalya. However, only Rodriguez and Morgan have been confirmed as of this writing. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the newly formed tag team.

