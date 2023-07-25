 Exploring Rhea Ripley's wretched luck with injuries 

Rhea Ripley is currently riding a wave of momentum on Monday Night RAW. The 26-year-old has immediately made her mark after debuting on the main roster.

With the efforts she makes in terms of storytelling, it was always going to be dangerous. Ripley is notorious for giving it her all, and as a result, she has had a string of unlucky injuries over the past year.

We will take a look at three of her injuries suffered in the past year.

#1 Injured her brain and teeth in June 2022

Rhea Ripley was slated to face Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank 2022 PLE, but an unfortunate injury halted those plans.

On an episode of RAW before MITB, Ripley faced off against Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Doudrop in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine who would challenge Bianca Belair at the high-profile live event. The Eradicator had a bad landing after a spot in the match.

Ripley's knee collided with the bottom rope before bouncing and striking her right in the face. The contest was won by the Australian, but it came at a cost. She later confirmed on Twitter that she needed braces on some of her front teeth as a result of the event.

Rhea Ripley also revealed on Instagram that the landing also left her with a brain injury. Carmella eventually took her place in the bout against Bianca Belair.

#2 A knee injury at the Royal Rumble 2023 PLE

Rhea Ripley made history at this year's Royal Rumble match. She set the record for the most time spent in the Women's Rumble match, lasting more than an hour in the ring. She outlasted 29 other women to get a crack at Charlotte Flair at the Grandest Stage.

Ripley appeared to have some difficulties during the match, and The Judgment Day star confirmed that she suffered an injury during the match at the Rumble post-show press conference.

“I’m very beat up. My knees are not good in general. My knee dislocated for a second in the beginning, but it popped back in." [H/T TheSun]

#1 Suffered a face injury in her recent battle vs Natalya

WWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/UogooqZIYx Chaos quickly takes over between @RheaRipley_WWE and @NatbyNature when the action spills outside the ring. #WWERaw

In a recent episode of WWE RAW, Ripley competed against The Queen of Harts for the Women's championship. The Eradicator defeated Natalya to successfully retain her championship. However, this match turned out to be brutal for both competitors.

Despite tasting victory, the Eradicator paid a high price when her inner lip piercing was pulled out.

Blood could be seen oozing out of the champion's mouth, and Ripley confirmed that her inner lip piercing had come out, much to the horror of the fans. Thankfully, it was nothing serious, as we saw Ripley make an appearance a week later.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here