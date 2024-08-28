Injured RAW star to return after many months, rival stable interferes? - 4 finishes for Oba Femi vs. Tony D'Angelo at WWE NXT No Mercy

WWE has had a lot of dominant champions over the past few years. Roman Reigns had one of the longest title reigns in decades. Gunther broke the record for the Intercontinental Championship. The Usos also had a record-breaking reign.

Records aside, the most dominant champion in World Wrestling Entertainment currently, and perhaps in a long time, is Oba Femi. He won the North American Championship at the beginning of 2024 and remains the champion to this very day.

Oba will have a massive match at NXT No Mercy 2024 this weekend. He is set to put his title on the line against Tony D'Angelo. This article will take a look at a handful of ways that their impending North American Championship match could end, which includes stable chaos and even the return of a main roster star post-match.

Trending

Below are four finishes for Oba Femi vs. Tony D'Angelo at WWE NXT No Mercy.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#4. Oba Femi could continue his path of dominance

Expand Tweet

Oba Femi is a freak of nature in terms of how quickly he has risen in WWE. While he has been wrestling since late 2022, he became a regular on television near the end of 2023. In less than a year, Oba has won the North American Championship and has captured the imagination of fans.

As the NXT North American Champion, Oba has managed to defeat a slew of some of the best performers in WWE. This includes the likes of Dragon Lee, Dijak, Ivar, Wes Lee, Duke Hudson, and even Otis.

His reign of dominance is unlikely to end anytime soon. As a result, he will likely give Tony D the fight of his life and then go on to defeat The Don with his brutal Popup Powerbomb. As good as D'Angelo is, he'll become just another name on the list of those who have fallen to Oba.

#3. The Family could help Tony D'Angelo win the gold

Tony D'Angelo is no slouch himself, however. Tony D has managed to capture the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles alongside Stacks. After dropping the gold, he has since managed to win the NXT Heritage Cup before recently losing that too.

With so much gold in his past, it is easy to see The Don of NXT with the North American Championship. In fact, if it wasn't for Oba Femi being the current holder of the gold, a title win would seem all but guaranteed. Oba poses a big threat, however.

Thankfully, Tony has ways of dealing with big threats: The Family. Also known as The D'Angelo Family, Tony leads the group with Adriana Rizzo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Luca Crusifino working underneath him. The trio may interfere in the bout, cause a distraction, and allow Tony to nail Oba with a huge Spinebuster for the win.

#2. The No Quarter Catch Crew could cost Tony the win at WWE NXT No Mercy

Expand Tweet

As noted, Tony was the NXT Heritage Cup holder, but he recently lost the prized trophy. He was defeated by Charlie Dempsey, the son of WWE legend William Regal and the leader of the No Quarter Catch Crew.

The No Quarter Catch Crew was originally started by Drew Gulak and also featured Damon Kemp, but currently includes Charlie, Wren Sinclair, Myles Borne, and Tavion Heights. The group has a love-hate relationship with The Family and has been feuding with the stable off and on for months now.

After the No Quarter Catch Crew lost to The Family on NXT, they may be seeking revenge. That could come at No Mercy. Dempsey and company could sneak out and distract Tony, thus allowing Oba to destroy The Don of NXT. This would elevate the rivalry between the two stables to new heights.

#1. Ivar could return from injury and confront Oba Femi post-match

Expand Tweet

Ivar is one of the best in-ring workers in WWE. Known for putting on bangers, The Viking Raiders member was quickly rising up through the ranks of the company as a singles star throughout 2023 and 2024. He is also a former Tag Team Champion.

Prior to Ivar having to unfortunately step away from the ring due to health concerns, he was competing on WWE RAW and NXT at the same time. In fact, he was even feuding with Oba Femi.

Ivar might be bitter that he had to be removed from a North American Championship Triple Threat Match due to his health issues. As a result, if healthy, he could return at No Mercy and confront Oba post-match. This could then lead to the two big men coming to blows just as they had done earlier this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback